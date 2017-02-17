Fake News Is Not New To Black Folks, But Here Are Some Tips To Avoid It

Recently, I’ve been reflecting on the lessons from my social studies teacher in grade school about primary sources and the questions she told us to ask ourselves when reading what we then called current affairs.
In the current era of “fake news,” I hark back to those lessons and I am also reminded that “fake news” had very real and often deadly consequences for Black people.
Unlike when I was growing up, fewer people today are getting their news from newspapers and instead rely on social media outlets like Facebook and Twitter to learn about the news of the day. An estimated 62 percent of adults consume their news on social media. As a result, newspaper circulation has witnessed steep declines.
While social media makes it easy to access and share news, it is also easier to fool most of us into believing completely made up stories. A recent survey suggests that American adults are duped by fake news stories about 75 percent of the time.
Although it’s unclear how many people of color participated in the survey, fake news is nothing new to Black folks.
Remember the Scottsboro Boys, who were falsely accused and convicted of raping two White women in 1931?
More lies and fake news led to Emmett Till‘s brutal murder in 1955. Charles Stuart claimed that his wife and unborn child were shot and killed by a Black man in 1989 in Boston. And Dylann Roof massacred nine people in June 2015 inside the historic Emanuel AME Church in South Carolina after reading about “disgusting Black-on-White murders.”
Who could forget President Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway‘s claim about the Bowling Green massacre that never happened, or White House Sean Spicer‘s story about the Atlanta massacre?
Spicer and Conway aside, fake news sites are the biggest purveyors of fake news. And the more people move away from newspapers as their anchor source of news, it’s critically important to remind ourselves what a primary source is and how to separate between fact, opinion and just straight up fake news.
Every morning, I tweet a few of the stories I read from a wide range of outlets and I ask myself these three questions that I learned in a social studies lesson back in middle school to guard myself from being duped by fake news.
Here are some questions to ask when reading online news stories:
Do I trust the outlet? In our current reality of 24-hour cable news channels, thousands of blogs, news sites and other online media, it can be hard to determine what primary sources are. Since most of us are reading the news from a screen, I take a moment to scroll to the about section of the website to read who they say they are, particularly if it’s from a site or outlet I’ve never heard of before. I’ve also used sites like Real or Satire to determine if the outlet is biased or been listed as click bait or the source of fake news stories. A lot of sites nowadays are aggregators and repost news from other outlets.
Is the author credible? Just as I may click an about section to determine the goal and primary audience of a site, I also scroll down to read more about the story’s author. Do they have a background in the issue being discussed? What have they written previously? How do they describe themselves?
Does the story contain facts or the author’s opinion? Thinking back on that social studies lesson, I remember that primary sources contain firsthand knowledge and/or direct evidence of the discussed subject with verifiable backup. There is great value in opinion pieces and news analysis. Traditional news outlets will specifically label items that are opinion, separating them from news stories with verifiable and detailed facts. But on the wild wild west of the internet, those standards aren’t used across the board.
In the past, it was easy to spot fake news because there was no internet. Now that anyone with an internet connection can create viral “news,” it is up to us to remember our social studies lessons on primary sources and not be duped by those who greatly profit from our clicks.
L. Joy Williams is a Brooklyn-based political strategist.
Also On The Chicago Defender:
Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
91 photos Launch gallery
1. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
1 of 91
2. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
2 of 91
3. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
3 of 91
4. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
4 of 91
5. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
5 of 91
6. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
6 of 91
7. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
7 of 91
8. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L Datcher
8 of 91
9. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
9 of 91
10. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
10 of 91
11. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
11 of 91
12. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
12 of 91
13. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
13 of 91
14. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
14 of 91
15. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
15 of 91
16. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
16 of 91
17. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
17 of 91
18. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
18 of 91
19. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
19 of 91
20. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
20 of 91
21. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
21 of 91
22. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
22 of 91
23. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
23 of 91
24. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
24 of 91
25. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
25 of 91
26. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
26 of 91
27. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
27 of 91
28. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
28 of 91
29. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
29 of 91
30. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
30 of 91
31. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
31 of 91
32. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
32 of 91
33. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
33 of 91
34. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
34 of 91
35. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
35 of 91
36. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
36 of 91
37. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
37 of 91
38. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
38 of 91
39. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
39 of 91
40. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
40 of 91
41. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
41 of 91
42. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
42 of 91
43. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
43 of 91
44. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
44 of 91
45. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
45 of 91
46. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
46 of 91
47. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
47 of 91
48. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
48 of 91
49. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
49 of 91
50. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
50 of 91
51. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
51 of 91
52. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
52 of 91
53. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
53 of 91
54. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
54 of 91
55. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
55 of 91
56. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
56 of 91
57. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
57 of 91
58. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
58 of 91
59. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
59 of 91
60. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
60 of 91
61. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
61 of 91
62. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
62 of 91
63. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
63 of 91
64. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
64 of 91
65. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
65 of 91
66. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
66 of 91
67. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
67 of 91
68. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
68 of 91
69. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
69 of 91
70. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
70 of 91
71. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garica
71 of 91
72. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
72 of 91
73. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
73 of 91
74. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
74 of 91
75. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
75 of 91
76. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
76 of 91
77. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
77 of 91
78. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
78 of 91
79. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
79 of 91
80. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
80 of 91
81. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
81 of 91
82. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
82 of 91
83. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
83 of 91
84. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
84 of 91
85. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garica
85 of 91
86. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
86 of 91
87. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
87 of 91
88. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
88 of 91
89. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
89 of 91
90. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
90 of 91
91. img_16651-1
91 of 91