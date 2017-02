Chicago Defender, Power 92 and NBC-5 Host “Adopt-A-School/Know Your History Calendar Drive”

CALENDAR DRIVE TO CULMINATE BLACK HISTORY MONTH BY PROVIDING YOUTH WITH SELF-PRIDE AND TIMELESS KNOWLEDGE

You’ll never know where you’re going, unless you first know where you’ve been. Join The Educational Network (TEN), its media partners and local civic and corporate notables for the Adopt-A-School/Know Your History Calendar Drive which will put “Our History Today! An African-American Journey” black history calendars into the hands of local youth – from approximately 35 calendars for an average-sized classroom; to 500 calendars for an entire elementary school; and 1,000 calendars for a high school. Purchased calendars will be compiled and celebrated during the Calendar Drive and live radio remote on Power 92 FM, scheduled at the Chicago Defender on Presidents Day/February 20.

The calendar features hundreds of key facts highlighting the contributions and accomplishments of notable history-makers. The 2017 collector’s edition provides full-page profiles of 13 prominent African Americans in politics, education, sports, business, media and film/television; as well as a farewell pictorial tribute to President Barack Obama. The calendar serves as a national fundraising vehicle for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), showcases 12 such institutions, and lists nearly $1 million in available scholarships.

WHAT: An Adopt-A-School/Know Your History Calendar Drive and Radio Remote hosted by The Educational Network, Crawford Broadcasting, the Chicago Defender, and NBC-5

WHEN: Monday, February 20, 2017 – 3:00 to 7:00 pm

WHERE: The Chicago Defender, 4445 S. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive

WHO: Local elected officials

Civic, community and corporate leaders

Calendar notables (please call to confirm

Radio personalities from Power 92 and 106.3

In conjunction with the calendar, TEN has also developed a Black HizQuiz app for iPhone and Android platforms that features more than 300 questions, bold animations and a cool soundtrack; as well as an online lesson plan system for teaching Black History and Multicultural Studies to students, grades K-12. The Common Core-aligned program is currently being used by teachers in several school districts across the nation. For more information, please visit www.BlackHistoryHBCU.com; or contact The Educational Network at 312-470-0270.

