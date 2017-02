TheBIGS: Whitney Young punches their ticket to the Final 4 after 80-58 W over Kenwood

Tuesday night the road to the City Championship commenced with a Quarterfinals match up between Whitney Young and Kenwood. Whitney Young, known for a consistent balanced attack this season would get great performances from Lucas Williamson and Craig Beaudion on the way to a strong 80-58 W.

Catch the video above as #TheBIGS very own Eugene McIntosh and Terrence Tomlin were live from Whitney Young with call from all the action in the 2nd half.

Check the tweet below for the schedule of the Final 4 match-ups in the City Playoffs

