IN THE MIXX: Richardson Named to Judgeship; Oyelowo Coming to Town

It has been a helluva week! Between 45th keeping the fires burning with some of the most “head-scratching” decisions that we’ve witnessed; Ivanka’s clothing line being dropped by Nordstrom’s; Kellyanne Conway’s unethical endorsement; and the controversial National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, resignation . . . Americans need a hug RIGHT NOW.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel went to Washington, D.C., to work circuit, making sure Chicago is slated to receive the necessary federal dollars needed to feed several projects including combating the violence. You got to admit, 45th has stepped in the hot seat that once was reserved for the mayor. Everything from enforcing immigration deportation, federal law enforcement and repealing Obamacare — all energies are now directed at the White House.
Mrs. Richardson (wife), Judge Richardson, son and the Honorable Justice Charles E. Freeman. Photo: Mary L. Datcher
Congrats & Promotions
On Tuesday, Attorney Travis Richardson — a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. — was installed as a judge of the Circuit Court of Cook County. At the installation ceremony, the hour-long program ran over as many public dignitaries, colleagues and friends praised Richardson for his outstanding service as an officer of the court. The packed-out Supreme Court Courtroom included some heavy hitters in the legal and political arena including speakers Ald. Carrie Austin, Commissioner Larry Rogers, Ald. Howard Brookins, Ald. Michelle Harris, Cook County Bar Association President Natalie Howse; National Bar Association newly elected President Juan Thomas and Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans.
A native of Detroit, Michigan, Richardson is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Michigan Law School. He’s been licensed to practice law in Illinois for the past two decades. His appointment by the Illinois Supreme Court comes on the heels of the retirement of Judge John D. Turner. The term will expire on Dec. 3, 2018, in which Richardson would be required to run for the elected seat.
Surrounded by his wife and son, he was sworn in by the Honorable Justice Charles E. Freeman. Putting on his black robe, he addressed the room of well-wishers, “I can truly say I’ve been blessed — I have a testimony,” said Judge Richardson. Giving thanks to his mom and her hard work for raising him, he asked attendees to keep his ill brother in their prayers.
Birthday Shout-outs
Sending out crazy birthday love to Toni Hollins-Hunt on Feb.15; PR Maven Belle Beckham celebrates on Feb. 16; The Silver Room Owner and performing Arts advocate, Eric Williams, and dance diva Darlene Jackson, aka DJ Lady D on Feb.17
Cityalert.com CEO Damon Clark and power attorney, Commissioner Larry Rogers Jr.; Chosen Few DJs Founder, DJ Wayne Williams and businessman Tony G. Williams (no relation) on Feb. 19. Pisces continue to reign with digital marketing guru, Kevin McFall and True Star, NFPDirector, Na-Tae’ Thompson; DJ Bobbie ‘Queen’ Potter, and fellow DJ and Co-founder of Blok Bizness DJs, Carlos Lee on Feb.20. Can’t forget to send birthday wishes to Bolingbrook’s own Cecilia Arnold on Feb.21.
In town this week to promote his latest film, A United Kingdom, is actor, David Oyelowo. The star of Selma and Queen of Katwe will be making the Chicago media circuit on Thursday. The film is based on the true story of King Seretse Khama of Botswana (David Oyelowo) and Ruth Williams, played by Rosamund. Being an interracial couple in the 1940s, the high-profile couple face serious diplomatic challenges that become a web of bureaucracy.
Robin Robinson moderates Macy’s Black History Month panel discussion, Jay Ellis, Jocelyn Delk Adams and BJ the Chicago Kid. Photo: Mary L. Datcher
The star of WGN America’s Underground,Jurnee Smollett-Bell will also making the rounds to promote the hit series. At a private event during the DuSable Museum of African American History’s Black History Month series, she will be hitting the red carpet on Thursday evening for the pre-screening.
On Wednesday evening, Macy’s on State Street hosted the annual Black History Month event with a special panel discussion featuring Chicago’s own and three-time Grammy nominated singer, BJ the Chicago Kid; actor and co-stor of HBO’s Insecure, Jay Ellis; culinary wizard and food blooger, Jocelyn Delk Adams moderated by veteran journalist, Robin Robinson. The event was free to the public, held in the beautiful Narcissus Room on the department store’s 7th floor with complimentary non-alcohol beverages and passed hors d’oeuvres served to attendees. Very enlightening conversation and great job to Robin for leading the discussion!
The 2016 Chicago Football Classic celebrated a weekend of festivities including the kick-off reception of the President's Reception on Thursday at the South Shore Cultural Center leading to the game on Saturday, September 10 at Soldiers Field.
Clark Atlanta University vs. Central State University premiered on the green field as various dignitaries, community leaders, sponsors and fans enjoyed the game on a beautiful, sunny afternoon.
Here's some key photo highlights to enjoy from live entertainment, scholarship presentations, the pre-game high school bands, football play and the traditional suite hopping.