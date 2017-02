TheBIGS: Jimmy Butler returns, Bulls hang on to get 105-94 W over Raptors

After going 2-4 on their road trip, it was a welcomed sight to see them return home Tuesday night versus the Toronto Raptors, a team they have beaten ten straight times.

The Bulls would stretch that streak to 11 games after they stopped a late rally from Toronto to hold on to a 105-94 W.

The win brings the Bulls record to 27-29.

Missing “D-Wade”for the second straight game thanks to a bum wrist, it took a balanced attack to knock off the Raptors. Doug McDermott poured in 20pts and Jimmy backed him up with 19pts on 2-10 shooting(15-29 FT).

The Bulls have one more game left before the All-Star break as they get set to take on the Boston Celtics Thursday night at the United Center at 7pm.

