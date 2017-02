I Slept With A Priest Now What? Ask Dr. Karen!

When You Need Some Advice Don’t Ask Twice… Ask Dr. Karen!

Dear Dr. Karen:

I am a 23-year old woman who was married for 4 years. Unfortunately, my husband left me for another woman, my best friend. Recently I have been confiding in a friend whom I have known for years. He is a very God-loving individual, a friend who has always been there in my time of need.

In him I find almost all the qualities of an ideal man, but he is a man I can never have. Why? Because this man is a priest! I feel terrible because recently we had sex. I know this was wrong. I don’t know how to handle this situation. I feel like I have ruined both of our lives.

~ Sinner

Dear Sinner:

It seems like he was really there for you this time but, don’t beat yourself up. It takes two to tango. You both knew what you were doing. It is not surprising that you were drawn to this him. He is caring, empathetic, and everything your husband was not. He is a man you felt safe and secure with. Too safe and secure! Now, this friendship has been destroyed.

He took a vow and violated it. He knew exactly what he was doing and you did too. You must talk to each other about what happened and find some closure. Once this had been done, say 10 Hail Mary’s and never see or contact him again.

*Question: Did she commit the ultimate sin?

