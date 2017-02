TheBIGS “High School Game of The Week”: Watch Simeon vs Farragut in the Quarterfinals of the City Playoffs

Simeon had it working all night and ended up dominating Farragut 95-63. The Wolverines move on to the semifinals of the City Playoffs and now await the winner of Whitney Young vs Kenwood. Watch the video of the 2nd half with #TheBIGS very own Eugene McIntosh and Terrence Tomlin on the call. Strong performances from Simeon’s Evan Gilyard and Telon Horton-Tucker made this one worth the watch!

