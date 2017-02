TheBIGS join the “48 Minute Podcast” to talk Barkley vs Lebron, Bulls turmoil and more!

Click the link and check out Episode 2 of the “48 Minute Podcast” featuring #TheBIGS very own Terrence Tomlin and Eugene McIntosh, hosted by Bryan Crawford, as they chop it up about all things from news that there is a snitch in the Bulls locker room, the back and forth last week from Charles Barkley and Lebron James…all the way to discussing Donald Trump’s first couple weeks in office.

#TheBIGS #ItsUS #RockingWithTheBIGS

Also On The Chicago Defender: