Does Valentine’s Day Suck? Ask Dr. Karen!

When You Need Some Advice Don’t Ask Twice… Ask Dr. Karen!

***To all my on-line readers, I would like to thank each and everyone of you for your continued support and your comments. They are appreciated and valued.

Dear Dr. Karen:

My boyfriend and I have been together for four months. He’s a good guy and I really like him. Things are going well between us. The only problem is, I’m a huge romantic and I want him to do something special for me for Valentine’s Day. He says Valentine’s Day is “bull,” and that it’s a get rich day for corporate America. He rants and raves each time I bring it up. Maybe he’s right, but that doesn’t change the fact that I’d still like him to do something nice for me. What should I do? Just let it go?

~ Romantic

Dear Romantic:

Get your head out of the clouds and let it go. This man has told you what he thinks about Valentine’s Day. He thinks it is cow manure. You must enjoy his ranting and raving because you keep bringing it up. You shouldn’t have to force somebody to show their feelings for you. That’s not what Valentine’s Day is about. If you want him to do something special for you then let him do it because he wants to. You don’t have to wait for him to shower you with gifts. Do something nice for yourself. You deserve it.

***Dr. Karen R. January is an expert in youth development as well as male-female relationships. Her new book, ¨Lessons Mama Never Taught Me,¨ profiles 10 women and the mistakes they made in parenting, love and life. It can be purchased at Amazon.com. Please send your questions to Dr. Karen at askdrjanuary@gmail.com.

Visit her website: www.drkaykay.com

FB: drkayj Twitter: @drkjanuary

