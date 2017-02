THE FINALISTS FOR THE 2017 “#TheBIGS HIGH SCHOOL HOOPER OF THE YEAR”

By Eugene McIntosh

The chase for the city title begins today and what a better way to kick it off. Take a look below to check out the finalists for the 2017 “#TheBIGS High School Hooper Of The Year” award.

DEMARIUS JACOBS – UPLIFT (Sr.)

Southern Illinois got a steal when “D” signed his letter of intent earlier this year. He is the most athletic player I’ve seen this year and can change the game defensively when he’s on top of his. He reminds me of a more athletic high school version of Paul George. He’s unstoppable going to the rim, can finish with both hands and will definitely have you out of your seat 2-3 times per game. His decision making in the clutch has to improve if Uplift wants another “ship” but right now he has the tools he needs to be a top player in the city of Chicago without a debate.

LUCAS WILLIAMSON – WHITNEY YOUNG (Sr.)

Lucas has been huge all season for Ty Slaughter and the Dolphins. I watched him dominate the Proviso West Tournament and lead Young to the title while taking home the MVP. He is very solid offensively and rarely plays outside of himself. He told me earlier in the season that being a leader was something that he continues to work at everyday and it has certainly paid off. Williamson along with Javon Freeman(Seton Academy transfer) and Xavier Castaneda (The Big 3) have their eyes on the prize. Young is no joke.

