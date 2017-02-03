Niecy Nash’s Nail Salon Dramedy ‘Claws’ Drops First Trailer

Without a doubt, television has been absolutely killing it in recent years, with new shows debuting all the time that are fearless, innovative, exceptionally written and showcasing the talents of black actors and actresses. Everyone’s favorite funny lady Niecy Nash is set to continue that trend by starring in her own upcoming TNT nail salon dramedy titled Claws.

Executive-produced by the talented Rashida Jones, Claws is set in a South Florida nail salon where outrageous hijinks are simply a part of the daily routine. Entertainment Weekly has the first look at the series, which is a 30-second teaser to give you just a taste of what’s in store.

The official synopsis for the dramedy sounds like a lot of fun, largely due in part to Nash’s comedic talents, but also because of the colorful cast of characters that inhabit the salon.

Take a look at the synopsis below:

The series stars Niecy Nash as the salon’s owner Desna and her staff, which includes: mild-mannered Polly (Carrie Preston,) who recently served time for identity theft; newly sober ex-party girl Jennifer (Jenn Lyon); Quiet Ann (Judy Reyes,) the salon’s security guard; and Virginia (Karrueche Tran) who finds her job rather boring.

However, the salon is mixed up in some stuff that goes beyond pedicures, as Desna’s salon is used to launder the profits of an illegal pain clinic run by the gangster Roller (Jack Kesy.) The show also stars ‘Lost‘s’ Harold Perrineau as Desna’s mentally ill twin brother, Kevin Rankin (‘Friday Night Lights’) as Jennifer’s husband, and Jason Antoon as a doctor who works at an illegal drug clinic.

TNT has ordered a 10-episode first season of Claws that will debut sometime this summer. You can also expect to see a full trailer drop within the coming months.

You can check out the teaser trailer BELOW:





