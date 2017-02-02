Here Is Why You Must Vote In Your State & Local Elections

Much has been written and shared about what liberals and Democrats should do after the election and inauguration of Donald Trump. Playing out in the press, online and on social media are ongoing arguments about the effectiveness of marches and other protests, and what the next critical steps should be to bring the country back from the brink of destruction.
For those whose profession requires being on the front lines daily, the current atmosphere provides an opportunity to engage new people in the struggle and provides increased access to resources.
For those who are not afforded the opportunity to protest daily or are new to political engagement, be forewarned that the daily (and sometimes hourly) notifications of what the new administration is doing or dismantling can be daunting to digest. Those of us on the front lines are constantly bombarded with texts and email requests to “CALL CONGRESS NOW” and “JOIN THE PROTEST TONIGHT,” which can be overwhelming.
Still, protesting is a privilege. Some of us dedicate our entire careers to organizing against attacks to our constitutional freedoms, while strongly advocating for changes in policy and legislation to strengthen our democracy. It’s our day job, it’s what we get paid to do. This gives us an advantage and allows flexibility and resources to leave the confines of an office to participate in a protest or other actions.
The day after presidential inauguration protests and the Women’s March, I tweeted a wakeup call to veterans and unseasoned protesters: “The political and organizing landscape is about to be like the gym in January.”
For thousands who participated in the protests, the election result was their wakeup call, their first activist action other than voting. To take advantage of this moment, we must see ourselves like personal trainers in the gym and guide people through the process. Those of us with years of the struggle under our belts will need to be patient and inclusive of the new folks who are ready to learn and work. We will need to make actions relevant, local and be honest about the battle ahead.
While we need to keep an eye on what’s happening in Washington, more often what’s happening in the halls of our state legislatures, city halls, and our schools have more of a direct effect on our daily life than any executive order the President will sign.
Make no mistake, the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, a Justice Department that possibly will not act on cases of voter suppression and police misconduct, and changes in education and housing policies will certainly be felt. The legal system is based on state and federal sovereignty to assure checks and balances. But courts intervene in instances of overlap in cases like President Donald Trump‘s contentious immigration executive order and concerns about sanctuary states.
Republicans not only have control of the White House and Congress, but they also control governorships or state legislative chambers in 32 states. In addition to having numerical majorities in state government, Republicans also have majorities among Secretaries of State (who administer state elections), have large representation on school boards, on the bench and among the leadership of local law enforcement agencies across the country. We need to rebuild our resistance in the states and in our local governments.
Before the next presidential election in 2020 or the midterms in 2018, this year there are school board elections in 33 states, judicial elections in four states, 16 of the 100 major cities have municipal elections, 6 congressional special elections, 2 state legislature elections and 2 gubernatorial elections. Off year elections like these traditionally have low turnout, include non-diverse and majority male candidates. One of our main ways forward must include transforming presidential election voters into every election voters.
Turning quadrennial voters into midterm or even every election voters requires increased resources and multiple interactions with potential voters. I know because in 2014 during a midterm election, I led a pilot campaign in two states targeting Black women who had only participated in presidential elections. The campaign wasn’t focused on electing a specific candidate but solely focused on increasing Black women’s participation in the election. Contacting Black women multiple times in multiple ways about their voting power and engaging them on the issues, we increased enthusiasm and turnout by over ten percentage points.
The main takeaway from Election 2016 is that most races were hyper-local positions. We simply focused on empowering registered Black women with the information on their collective vote power and engaged them on the issues that mattered to them in the election. It resulted in these voters making a decision for themselves on the candidates who most represented their interests. Polling these women at the end of the campaign, they not only voted when according to projections they were the least likely to vote, they were more enthusiastic about participating in the election.
We will need to commit the resources necessary to empower and educate the newly awakened citizens to take a greater role in participating in our democracy. Yes, some of them have been inspired to run for office, others are fired up to participate in protests and other actions, but the effectiveness of our work will be on full display when they are empowered to participate in more than just a presidential election. It further builds the forces we need to resist attacks on our economic stability, public education, housing affordability, reproductive choices, natural resources and more.
We cannot sustain a perpetual state of defense. If we remain in this stance, we will never advance and expand the American promise. We will only continue to swat away attacks one-by-one, instead of creating an impenetrable barrier around our constitutional freedoms in the form of a proactive and informed citizenry.
L. Joy Williams is a Brooklyn-based political strategist.
Also On The Chicago Defender:
Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
91 photos Launch gallery
1. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
1 of 91
2. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
2 of 91
3. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
3 of 91
4. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
4 of 91
5. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
5 of 91
6. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
6 of 91
7. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
7 of 91
8. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L Datcher
8 of 91
9. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
9 of 91
10. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
10 of 91
11. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
11 of 91
12. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
12 of 91
13. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
13 of 91
14. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
14 of 91
15. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
15 of 91
16. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
16 of 91
17. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
17 of 91
18. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
18 of 91
19. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
19 of 91
20. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
20 of 91
21. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
21 of 91
22. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
22 of 91
23. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
23 of 91
24. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
24 of 91
25. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
25 of 91
26. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
26 of 91
27. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
27 of 91
28. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
28 of 91
29. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
29 of 91
30. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
30 of 91
31. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
31 of 91
32. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
32 of 91
33. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
33 of 91
34. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
34 of 91
35. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
35 of 91
36. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
36 of 91
37. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
37 of 91
38. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
38 of 91
39. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
39 of 91
40. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
40 of 91
41. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
41 of 91
42. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
42 of 91
43. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
43 of 91
44. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
44 of 91
45. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
45 of 91
46. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
46 of 91
47. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
47 of 91
48. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
48 of 91
49. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
49 of 91
50. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
50 of 91
51. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
51 of 91
52. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
52 of 91
53. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
53 of 91
54. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
54 of 91
55. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
55 of 91
56. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
56 of 91
57. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
57 of 91
58. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
58 of 91
59. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
59 of 91
60. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
60 of 91
61. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
61 of 91
62. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
62 of 91
63. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
63 of 91
64. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
64 of 91
65. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
65 of 91
66. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
66 of 91
67. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
67 of 91
68. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
68 of 91
69. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
69 of 91
70. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
70 of 91
71. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garica
71 of 91
72. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
72 of 91
73. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
73 of 91
74. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
74 of 91
75. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
75 of 91
76. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
76 of 91
77. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
77 of 91
78. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
78 of 91
79. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
79 of 91
80. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
80 of 91
81. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
81 of 91
82. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
82 of 91
83. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
83 of 91
84. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
84 of 91
85. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garica
85 of 91
86. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
86 of 91
87. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
87 of 91
88. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
88 of 91
89. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
89 of 91
90. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
90 of 91
91. img_16651-1
91 of 91