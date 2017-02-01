Are You Down With OPP? Ask Dr. Karen

When You Need Some Advice Don’t Ask Twice… Ask Dr. Karen!

Dear Dr. Karen:

I have worked with a woman for several years that I have been intimate with. The problem is she is married. We have expressed feelings for each other but she remains committed to her marriage. She says, there are some moments of happiness but overall it not a good relationship.

During this time I have dated other women and none of them were successful. I always wind up getting back together with her each time. We have talked about being in a relationship but she is afraid to leave her husband.

She knows how I feel about her, and that I will wait for her if she is serious about us. At this point, I don’t know what her intentions are. Will she get fed up and leave him? I haven’t decided if I should be a passive friend or an aggressive pursuer.

~Another Man’s Wife

Dear Another Man’s Wife:

You are acting as her marriage counselor and sex therapist without a degree. You are being “hoodwinked” and “bamboozled” This woman enjoys your interest, your chasing after her and your shared confidences.

She enjoys receiving foreplay from you emotionally and physically. She is not going to leave her husband when she can have the best of both worlds. You are allowing your life to be held hostage by another man’s wife. Please find a woman of your own and get on with your life!

