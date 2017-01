TheBIGS joined the #48Minute Podcast w/ Bryan Crawford to chop game on the current state of the Bulls

#TheBIGS joined the #48Minutes Podcast w/ Bryan Crawford to chop game on the current state of the Bulls

“Slam and Hoop Magazine’s Bryan Crawford is joined by Bulls reporter Christopher Cason, Joseph Lewis (79th & Halas podcast), and #TheBIGS Eugene McIntosh and Terrence Tomlin to discuss the state of the Chicago Bulls…”

The #48Minutes Podcast…4 topics…12 minute quarters…

1st Quarter:

The Wade-Butler-Rondo fiasco

2nd Quarter:

The Gar Forman Era

3rd Quarter:

The Bulls have never kept thing In House

4th Quarter:

The Future

#TheBIGS #ItsUS

Follow #TheBIGS here

Also On The Chicago Defender: