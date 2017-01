TheBIGS: Bulls beat Embid-less 76’ers 121-108 for a much needed W

The process of moving past a public feud within a locker room can be hard to do. Limping into Sunday night. the Bulls were in serious need of a break.

It came in the form of a Joel Embid-less Philadelphia 76’ers squad.

It didn’t come easy, as the 6’ers were hanging around the entire game until the fourth quarter where the Bulls simply had more firepower with Philly missing their big new star. Regardless, this Bulls team, who was in serious need of a W, will take it and try move forward past their recent locker room issues.

After his worst game of the season versus the Heat, Jimmy Butler returned to form pouring in 28pts 8 boards and 7 dimes. Robin Lopez had a strong performance with Embid sitting out, racking up 21pts and 10 boards and Rajon Rondo, who ether’d the Bulls leadership roles in an Instagram post just a couple days earlier, dished out 10 dimes on the way to the W.

Fred Hoiberg was relieved after feeling the pressure over the last couple of days saying “winning cures all in this league.” during his postgame press conference. But with the Bulls hitting the road to take on Russell Westbrook in OKC Wednesday night for the 1st game of 6 straight on the road, it’s safe to wonder if the relief will be short lived.

#TheBIGS #ItUS

