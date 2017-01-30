TheBIGS: A look back at the Bulls week of finger pointing

It’s been everything but quiet on the Bulls beat since Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade decided to scorch the earth and call out their teammates for lack of effort after last Wednesday’s night’s 114-119 loss to the Atlanta Hawks that dropped them back under the .500 mark. Check out the timeline below for a look back at how the drama unfolded.

Wednesday night vs the Atlanta Hawks

Owning a 10pt lead with 2:00 minutes left to go in the game, the Bulls were on their way to winning their 3rd straight game and moving into the 6th spot in the crowded eastern conference playoff picture. The win would have been a sign of a team moving in the right direction after spending most of the season trying to find their groove. A win versus a Hawks team who had given the Bulls an L just a week before would have been sweet revenge. But instead, what would happen next would send the Bulls spiraling down a path of turmoil that would put the rest of their seasons success in serious jeopardy.

The Hawks would erase that 10pt deficit in the blink of an eye. Hitting three’s on three straight possessions and going on to beat the Bulls in devastating fashion 114-119. With frustrations already bubbling over the last week, they finally boiled over as the Bulls two stars let go profanity laced rants that tore into the effort of the team and questioned their desire to win. Take a look at the video below as #TheBIGS were live from the Bulls locker room as emotions boiled over.

The Response

Jimmy and Wade’s comments weren’t what you would call “welcomed”. The response from some of their teammates shed light on the tension of the locker room. Several players took to social media to voice there displeasure with the “2 Alphas” rants.

Here’s Jerian Grant’s response via Twitter…

I've played this game since I was 4yrs old. Basketball is in my blood and means way more to me than just a paycheck. — Jerian Grant (@JerianGrant) January 26, 2017

The ONLY way I know how to play, is to win. — Jerian Grant (@JerianGrant) January 26, 2017

My point is I work hard, I play hard, and I play to win for our team. — Jerian Grant (@JerianGrant) January 26, 2017

But things went to another level of bad when Rajon Rondo took to Instagram to call out Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade and claimed that the problem wasn’t lack of effort from young players, but instead it was “questionable leadership” that plagued his team. Checkout Rondo’s post “ether’ing” his teammates and management.

Friday night vs the Heat

After 2 days of finger pointing that positioned the Bulls as one of the laughing stocks of the league, it was time to hear from management on these issue and get a solution from the architects of this team…or was it? At Friday’s shootaround, media was informed that Gar Forman would face the music about the mess his team was in. But in vintage Gar fashion, he made a quick statement then got of dodge before he faced any questions from the media, leaving his players and head coach to take questions on the dumpster fire of a situation that the Bulls had found themselves in.

Gar says he was "extremely disappointed that several players chose to speak out"…then bounced w/o answering a single question #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/wAQkGlSqij — Terrence Tomlin (@TomlinDoesIt) January 27, 2017

Just another sign of the ineptitude and incompetence that has followed Gar during his tenure as Bulls General Manager.

#TheBIGS were live from Friday morning’s shootaround and brought all of the action to you live with commentary following each player’s time at the podium. Checkout #TheBIGS very own Eugene McIntosh and Terrence Tomlin bring you the action live from the Advocate Center below.

Later that day, as the Bulls were set to take on the Heat and have a chance to right this ship that had begun to sink. But there was one more twist to this soap opera. During his pregame press conference Coach Fred Hoiberg announced that he decided not to start his two stars Butler and Wade due to their postgame rants after losing the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night. Check out the video below as #TheBIGS very own Terrence Tomlin was on the scene and discussed Fred Hoiberg’s decision to not start Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade, chatted with ESPN’s Nick Fridell and interviewed the Bulls’ Isaiah Cannon on the current state of the Bulls. Check out the video below.

With all of the turmoil surrounding the Bulls, it showed in their effort versus the Heat as the Bulls took the L 88-100. The Bulls got less than stellar performances from Jimmy Butler who shot a horrid 1-15 for 2pts and Dwyane Wade who added 15pts on 6-17 shooting. dropping the Bulls to 23-25.

The loss begs the question, is the Bulls fate of the season clear before the All-Star break? They have an uphill climb to prove otherwise.

