Americans Will Ultimately Foot The Bill For Trump’s Wall

As part of his first whirlwind week in office, President Donald Trump attended the congressional Republican retreat in Philadelphia to talk about the GOP agenda. But his visit was overshadowed by fallout over his plans to build a wall along the U.S./Mexican border.
Mexico’s President Enrique Peña Nieto canceled his scheduled visit to the United States next week, saying Mexico does not believe in walls and will not be paying for one.
As a result of the online beef between Presidents Trump and Peña Nieto, the Trump administration backed away from insisting Mexico would finance the building of the wall. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer floated the idea that the wall would be paid for with a 20 percent tax on products imported from Mexico.
During Friday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Roland Martin and his panel of guests discussed the Trump administration’s plans for financing the U.S./Mexico border wall and who will ultimately end up paying for it.
NewsOne Now panelist Angela Peoples, co-founder of GetEqual, said, “The tax on the imports are products that people use every single day––the cost is going to go up on these products [which include] fruits, vegetables, cars [and] electronics.”
“These are costs that are going to fall on the American public,” Peoples said. “I don’t know how the Republicans or the Trump administration thinks that they’re going to sell this to their ‘no new taxes’ constituents.”
Watch Roland Martin, Angela Peoples and the NewsOne Now panel discuss whether or not Mexico or the American public will be footing the bill for Trump’s border wall in the video clip above.
