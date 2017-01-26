Will A High School Student Breakup Her Teacher’s Happy Home? Ask Dr. Karen!

When You Need Some Advice Don’t Ask Twice… Ask Dr. Karen!

Dear Dr. Karen:

I have been obsessed with a male teacher of mine for months. I am a 16-year old girl. He is in his late 30’s and married with young children.

We have a nice rapport and are friends in a very appropriate sense. He is proper and respectful to me, as a teacher should be. However, I still have a huge crush on him.

I think about him constantly, and every time we exchange a few words, my heart races and I want to kiss him. I know we can’t be more than friends. Should I discuss my feelings with him? I want to talk to him about it. What should I do?

Crush

Dear Crush:

A crush is not a “we thing,” it’s a “me thing.” It is something you experience and eventually, it will pass. You stated that you know it is impossible to be more than friends. So, what is it that you need to talk to him about? It is obvious that you still have a fantasy about making something happen between you two.

Do you realize that you could jeopardize this man’s marriage, family life, his career and place in the community? Just like you said, you are a 16-year old girl, not a woman. Wake up sleeping beauty! This is not a fairy tale. You are entertaining dangerous thoughts that can get you in trouble. You are playing with fire. When you play with fire you can get burned.

