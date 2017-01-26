The City of Atlanta receives prestigious Arts and Sciences Cities of Distinction Award

The City of Atlanta announced today that it has been selected by Phi Beta Kappa Society to receive its Arts & Sciences Cities of Distinction Award. The award recognizes the City for its quality, depth, range and vibrancy in regards to its community engagement with the arts and sciences. The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs will accept the award on behalf of the City.

“The City of Atlanta is honored to receive the Arts & Sciences Cities of Distinction Award from the Phi Beta Kappa Society,” said Mayor Kasim Reed. “I am a firm believer that great cities have great art. Art is a critical component of vibrant communities and helps define a city’s identity, making it a great place to live, an inspiring place to work and a wonderful place to visit.”

The Phi Beta Kappa Society’s Arts & Sciences Cities of Distinction Award also acknowledges the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs for its remarkable commitment to the arts through innovative programs such the ELEVATE arts festival, the Cultural Experience Project, Gallery 72 and the Public Art Program.

“The City of Atlanta has really embraced art and culture in a way that we have now become a magnet for the creative industry and innovative young artists,” said Camille Russell Love, Executive Director, Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs. “The people who live, work and play here truly enjoy the unique art and experiences that the City produces for them.”

Launched in 2016, Phi Beta Kappa Society’s Arts & Sciences Cities of Distinction Award spotlights cities or metropolitan regions for their steadfast commitment to the arts and scientific engagement. Previous recipients of this award include the cities of Chicago and Portland, Oregon. The award ceremony honoring the City of Atlanta will take place in April 2017.

“The City of Atlanta is a model of civil engagement and collaboration in support of the arts, humanities and sciences,” said Frederick M. Lawrence, Secretary and CEO, Phi Beta Kappa Society. “This is what can happen when local government, citizens, nonprofit groups, colleges and universities, and businesses all support and invest in a city’s cultural institutions. We are delighted to recognize Atlanta’s citizens and public officials for their commitment to create and support access to quality cultural opportunities for all.”

Founded in 1776, the Phi Beta Kappa Society is the country’s most prestigious academic honor society celebrating and advocating for excellence in the liberal arts and sciences. Phi Beta Kappa has 3,700 members throughout the City of Atlanta and has campus chapters at Emory University, Morehouse College, Spelman College, and the Atlanta Alumni Association of Phi Beta Kappa.

Also On The Chicago Defender: