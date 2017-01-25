Where Is The Democratic Opposition To Trump And The GOP?

[anvplayer video=”4227319″]

In their attempt to derail Barack Obama’s presidency, the Republican Party waged a war against anything issued by the White House.

After eight years of obstruction, massive mid-term election wins for the GOP and a controversial presidential election, the GOP has control of the White House and Congress. As a result, Democrats have been pushed into the minority in Washington.

During Wednesday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Roland Martin asked, ‘Where is the Democratic opposition to President Trump and the Republican Party?’

Martin told his panel of guests, “There is no Democratic opposition … you have a feckless party who will not vote against [President Donald Trump’s] nominees.”

Judith Browne Dianis said, “Black folks need to understand that we have got to make the Democratic Party have a backbone, because this is the period of time where they might just roll over with everything, including the Jeff Sessions nomination.”

She later added, “Right now, we need a resistance movement that includes the Democrats in Congress standing with us.”

While Sen. Chuck Schumer may “keep the powder dry” until Trump announces his Supreme Court nominee, Dr. Greg Carr, chair of the department of Afro-American Studies at Howard University, said at the current moment, the Democrats are “putting up no fight at all and so you can’t even organize the energy in the marches we saw last weekend.”

