WealthyU: Turning African-American Buying Power Into Economic Power

America's wealth coach Deborah Owens shares how Black America can generate economic power.


NewsOne Now

Posted January 25, 2017
America’s wealth coach Deborah Owens joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to explain how you can increase your financial prosperity with the help of family and friends.

Owens explained that financial groups can be beneficial in helping African-Americans build wealth because “we have to save ourselves” by marshaling our own economic dollars.

The financial guru suggested that all fraternities and sororities should have an investment club within their organization, because it teaches those involved how to invest and build assets that can be used as capital.

Owens also suggested that groups of five to ten women should create a purse circle club where they come together in a similar fashion as a book club to discuss economic principles and investing.

Finally, Owens believes African-Americans can channel buying power and convert it into economic power with the creation of a family savings group.

Watch Roland Martin, Deborah Owens and the NewsOne Now panel discuss how to convert buying power into economic power in the video clip above.

For more information, visit www.deborahowens.com/newsonenow.

