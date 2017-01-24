IPRA Accused of Leaking Documents in Police Lawsuit

Chicago Police Department’s Ex-Commander, Glenn Evans.
After a scathing report by the U.S. Justice Department, the Independent Police Review Authority on Jan. 18 was accused of leaking a confidential memo about the agency’s investigation into Lt. Glenn Evans.
The allegations were part of a quarterly report by Inspector General Joseph Ferguson, who said an IPRA investigator’s “improper handling of confidential investigative documents violated IPRA’s confidentiality policies and the city’s personnel files.”
It’s the latest damaging information concerning the IPRA, which was heavily criticized in a recent DOJ report that accused the agency of failing to investigate police conduct and carrying out biased, one-sided investigations that favored and protected Chicago Police involved in controversial[JB1] shootings. After years of turmoil, the beleaguered agency will soon be replaced with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA).
The IG report does not name the investigator, but the investigation includes allegations that are eerily similar to a lawsuit Evans filed against the city and 12 former and current IPRA employees.
According to the IG report, an investigation had “established” that a former IPRA investigator “emailed, without authorization, a confidential IPRA memorandum regarding an investigation of a high-ranking Chicago Police Department employee to an individual who did not work for the city and had no connection to the confidential investigation.”
The IG report also said the same investigator “improperly emailed a confidential lab report regarding DNA testing from the employee’s official IPRA email account to a personal, unsecured email account.”
Ferguson attempted to determine whether the IPRA investigator or co-workers had “leaked” the DNA testing report to a reporter who had “both publicly reported on and posted a PDF of the confidential report.”
According to the report, the IPRA investigator has since left the agency and “moved out of the surrounding area – beyond the reach of an OIG subpoena.” The IG report also said the reporter declined to cooperate with the IG investigation. Thus, Ferguson said, his office “could not develop sufficient evidence directly linking the former IPRA investigator or any other city employee to the public reporting and publishing of the confidential DNA report.”
In his lawsuit against the city, Evans, a 30-year veteran of CPD, claimed that a bitter IPRA colleague, Matrice Campbell, leaked documents to a WEBZ reporter. Evans said the move came after he filed an insubordination complaint against Campbell while the two worked at CPD’s Second District. As a result, Campbell was suspended in 1999.
Evans was acquitted in 2015 after he was accused of shoving a gun down a man’s throat. Evans was fired after IPRA originally recommended a 15-day suspension in a separate case in 2011. In that case, Evans was accused of grabbing a woman and pushing her nose after she refused to be fingerprinted after an arrest for a domestic disturbance. Evans was not suspended, but the woman, Rita King, sued him, claiming the incident left her with a fracture eye socket.
Citing a five-year statute of limitations, IPRA said it had no choice but to fire Evans. However, in his lawsuit, Evans blames former Cook County State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez and the city for bowing to political pressures caused by the Laquan McDonald video.
1. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
1 of 91
2. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
2 of 91
3. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
3 of 91
4. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
4 of 91
5. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
5 of 91
6. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
6 of 91
7. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
7 of 91
8. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L Datcher
8 of 91
9. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
9 of 91
10. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
10 of 91
11. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
11 of 91
12. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
12 of 91
13. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
13 of 91
14. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
14 of 91
15. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
15 of 91
16. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
16 of 91
17. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
17 of 91
18. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
18 of 91
19. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
19 of 91
20. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
20 of 91
21. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
21 of 91
22. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
22 of 91
23. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
23 of 91
24. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
24 of 91
25. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
25 of 91
26. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
26 of 91
27. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
27 of 91
28. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
28 of 91
29. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
29 of 91
30. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
30 of 91
31. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
31 of 91
32. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
32 of 91
33. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
33 of 91
34. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
34 of 91
35. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
35 of 91
36. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
36 of 91
37. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
37 of 91
38. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
38 of 91
39. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
39 of 91
40. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
40 of 91
41. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
41 of 91
42. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
42 of 91
43. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
43 of 91
44. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
44 of 91
45. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
45 of 91
46. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
46 of 91
47. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
47 of 91
48. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
48 of 91
49. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
49 of 91
50. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
50 of 91
51. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
51 of 91
52. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
52 of 91
53. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
53 of 91
54. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
54 of 91
55. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
55 of 91
56. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
56 of 91
57. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
57 of 91
58. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
58 of 91
59. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
59 of 91
60. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
60 of 91
61. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
61 of 91
62. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
62 of 91
63. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
63 of 91
64. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
64 of 91
65. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
65 of 91
66. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
66 of 91
67. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
67 of 91
68. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
68 of 91
69. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
69 of 91
70. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
70 of 91
71. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garica
71 of 91
72. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
72 of 91
73. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
73 of 91
74. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
74 of 91
75. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
75 of 91
76. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
76 of 91
77. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
77 of 91
78. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
78 of 91
79. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
79 of 91
80. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
80 of 91
81. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
81 of 91
82. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
82 of 91
83. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
83 of 91
84. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
84 of 91
85. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garica
85 of 91
86. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
86 of 91
87. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
87 of 91
88. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
88 of 91
89. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
89 of 91
90. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
90 of 91
91. img_16651-1
91 of 91
Continue reading IPRA Accused of Leaking Documents in Police Lawsuit
Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
The 2016 Chicago Football Classic celebrated a weekend of festivities including the kick-off reception of the President's Reception on Thursday at the South Shore Cultural Center leading to the game on Saturday, September 10 at Soldiers Field.
Clark Atlanta University vs. Central State University premiered on the green field as various dignitaries, community leaders, sponsors and fans enjoyed the game on a beautiful, sunny afternoon.
Here's some key photo highlights to enjoy from live entertainment, scholarship presentations, the pre-game high school bands, football play and the traditional suite hopping.