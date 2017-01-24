7 Reasons To Watch “The New Edition Story”

After months of teasing and expertly building up anticipation, tonight BET finally airs its 3-part miniseries The New Edition Story. This is a big week for the group who just received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Whether you are old enough to remember all of their legendary moments first-hand or came to love them later on in their career, the movie will no doubt give you everything you need and more. Practically every R&B group that came after them owes their success to New Edition, who set the tone for the modern male R&B group. Early reviews have been positive, with some likening the film to other classic biopics such as The Jacksons: An American Dream and The Temptations. The New Edition Story definitely has enough space (it runs a total of 6 hours) and enough drama to keep audiences tuning in, so check out our reasons why you should watch!
Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty
The Music – If there is one reason why you should tune in to The New Edition Story it is hands down because of the music. The iconic group has so many hits as a collective, that you are sure to be up dancing from your sofa for most of the night. To add even more music to the film, audiences will also get to enjoy all of the solo hits the group had once they went off to dominate the charts outside of the group. So get ready to dust off your singing pipes and your choreo skills to relive all of the New Edition music you can handle.
The Cast – It has been discussed at length how grueling the casting process was for The New Edition Story. The cast was reportedly required to attend weeks of boot camp to ensure that they had their characters down pact, in everything from mannerisms to precise choreography. Based on the clips and trailers that have been released, the strenuous casting process worked. With the likes of Luke James (as Johnny Gill,) Elijah Kelley (as Ricky Bell,) Algee Smith (as Ralph Tresvant,) Keith Powers (as Ronnie Devoe,) Woody McClain (as Bobby Brown) and Empire star Bryshere Gray (as Michael Bivins,) the cast features relative newcomers and well-known stars who knock it out the park.
The Untold Story – One of the reasons why The New Edition Story runs over three nights is because the group wanted to tell their whole story, specifically parts that fans have never known. Apparently, there was much more drama, including fighting, financial woes and groupie tales, than the public ever knew, but the film holds nothing back. This untold story is the result of all six group members being producers on the film and insisting that their story be told fully…and we can’t wait to watch it all unfold.
The Nostalgia – This is one of the most fun parts of watching the film, getting to relive not just the music, but travel back to when times were simpler, music was better and everyone just wanted to have a good time. Whether you were a kid, a teenager or an adult during the New Edition heyday, you can wrap yourself tight with enough nostalgia to get you through 2017…and with this new president you’ll definitely need it.
The Drama – Thanks to social media not being around the public at large doesn’t know just how much drama was going on behind the scenes in New Edition, but that all changes tonight. Fights between Bobby Brown and the rest of the group, fights between Bobby Brown and BBD, fights between managers and parents and heavy drug use, are all covered. Also relationship drama is explored, including Brown’s highly publicized marriage to icon Whitney Houston.
The Costumes – In order to truly channel New Edition, you have to look the part and this is where the crucial issue of costumes comes into play. Based on early photos, clips and trailers, the costumes in The New Edition Story are so spot on it’s almost uncanny. From the early clean-cut fashions as kids to their more mature, trendsetting style in the late 80s, early 90s, New Edition always looked just as good as they sounded and the movie gets every fashion moment right.
The Legacy – Finally, the most important reason to watch The New Edition Story is to honor the legacy of a group that paved the way for so many. It’s bittersweet when biopics are released after members have passed away and thankfully all six members of New Edition are still alive and well to honor their legacy, their way. As a culture, we should appreciate our legends while they are still here and watching this 3-part miniseries is an excellent way to start.
1. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
1 of 91
2. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
2 of 91
3. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
3 of 91
4. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
4 of 91
5. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
5 of 91
6. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
6 of 91
7. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
7 of 91
8. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L Datcher
8 of 91
9. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
9 of 91
10. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
10 of 91
11. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
11 of 91
12. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
12 of 91
13. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
13 of 91
14. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
14 of 91
15. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
15 of 91
16. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
16 of 91
17. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
17 of 91
18. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
18 of 91
19. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
19 of 91
20. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
20 of 91
21. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
21 of 91
22. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
22 of 91
23. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
23 of 91
24. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
24 of 91
25. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
25 of 91
26. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
26 of 91
27. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
27 of 91
28. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
28 of 91
29. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
29 of 91
30. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
30 of 91
31. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
31 of 91
32. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
32 of 91
33. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
33 of 91
34. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
34 of 91
35. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
35 of 91
36. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
36 of 91
37. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
37 of 91
38. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
38 of 91
39. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
39 of 91
40. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
40 of 91
41. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
41 of 91
42. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
42 of 91
43. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
43 of 91
44. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
44 of 91
45. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
45 of 91
46. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
46 of 91
47. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
47 of 91
48. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
48 of 91
49. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
49 of 91
50. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
50 of 91
51. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
51 of 91
52. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
52 of 91
53. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
53 of 91
54. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
54 of 91
55. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
55 of 91
56. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
56 of 91
57. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
57 of 91
58. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
58 of 91
59. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
59 of 91
60. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
60 of 91
61. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
61 of 91
62. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
62 of 91
63. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
63 of 91
64. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
64 of 91
65. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
65 of 91
66. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
66 of 91
67. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
67 of 91
68. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
68 of 91
69. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
69 of 91
70. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
70 of 91
71. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garica
71 of 91
72. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
72 of 91
73. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
73 of 91
74. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
74 of 91
75. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
75 of 91
76. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
76 of 91
77. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
77 of 91
78. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
78 of 91
79. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
79 of 91
80. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
80 of 91
81. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
81 of 91
82. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
82 of 91
83. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
83 of 91
84. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
84 of 91
85. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garica
85 of 91
86. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
86 of 91
87. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
87 of 91
88. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
88 of 91
89. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
89 of 91
90. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
90 of 91
91. img_16651-1
91 of 91
Continue reading 7 Reasons To Watch “The New Edition Story”
Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
The 2016 Chicago Football Classic celebrated a weekend of festivities including the kick-off reception of the President's Reception on Thursday at the South Shore Cultural Center leading to the game on Saturday, September 10 at Soldiers Field.
Clark Atlanta University vs. Central State University premiered on the green field as various dignitaries, community leaders, sponsors and fans enjoyed the game on a beautiful, sunny afternoon.
Here's some key photo highlights to enjoy from live entertainment, scholarship presentations, the pre-game high school bands, football play and the traditional suite hopping.