TheBIGS: Bulls saved by the whistle as they hold off Kings 109-99

Wade' explains conversational call at the end of the 4th in 102-99 W over Kings

When the NBA calendar reaches late January, the hope is that by this point your team has shown signs of consistently being able to play at a high level and are trending towards playing their best basketball.

Instead, after a 102-93 L to the Atlanta Hawks in the ATL Friday night where the Bulls found themselves trailing by a “30pc” for most of the game, the question that surrounds this squad is “have they thrown in the towel?”

With a chance to redeem themselves the following night vs the DeMarcus Cousins and the Kings, the Bulls elder statesman, Dwyane Wade, took it upon himself to put this team on his back and wheel this meddling team to a much needed victory. The future hall of famer turned back the clock, looking deadly from inside the 3 and was on point finishing around the rim. But his 30pt explosion didn’t come without a “lil” help.

With 17 seconds to go in the game, Wade picked Garrett Temple’s pocket at the top of the key and had nothing but space and opportunity in front him to throw down the go ahead dunk while being chased by DeMarcus Cousins. But as they say, “father time is undefeated.” and Wade’s 35 year old legs didn’t have the same lift they used to and at first sight, it looked like Wade timed his jump too far out and blew the wide open slam.

But then the whistle blew and the ref signaled for a foul on Cousin’s who at best, grazed a tip of Wade’s jersey as he jumped for the dunk. Wade would go on to make both free throws and the Bulls would go on to grab the W, 102-99.

Was it a phantom call? Yes indeed. It was the worst foul call I have seen all year, but its a call the Bulls will surely take as they pull their record to 22-23. Jimmy Butler added 23pts.

On the phantom foul call on the Wade dunk…Cousins says the refs made "the absolute right call" and gave the refs a round of applause

After the game, the Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins chose to take the high road on the phantom foul call saying that the refs made “the absolute right call” although he was visibly irked by the call after the game.

Watch the video above for Wade’s explanation of the conversational call at the end of the 4th and also watch the video of DeMarcus Cousins’s postgame reaction as he tried his best to keep it “politics as usual”.

The Bulls take on the Magic in Orlando tomorrow night at 6pm as they try to pull themselves back to the .500 mark.

