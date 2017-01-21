In Case You Missed It: Must-See Highlights From The Women’s March On Washington

The Women’s March on Washington had such an overwhelming turnout that some reports believed the procession would have to be canceled. After all, that’s what happened in Chicago.

But the crowd marched on.

“We are marching,” reads a statement released on Saturday afternoon. “We are marching straight ahead toward the Washington Monument to the ellipse of the White House.”

As predicted, thousands were in attendance, with an estimate of 500,000 march-goers being reported at 9:40 a.m. by AP News.

Among the thousands were Angela Davis, Alicia Keys, the Mothers of the Movement, and more — who all provided priceless moments to remember.

If you didn’t attend or weren’t able to tune in, here are some must-see highlights from the Women’s March on Washington.

Maxine Waters Sends A Bold Message To President Trump

Maxine Waters, U.S. Representative for California’s 43rd congressional district, is not here for President Trump.

“There’s nothing about him that I would want to be involved with,” she recently told MSNBC’s Tamron Hall. “I don’t honor him, I don’t respect him, and I don’t want to be involved with him.”

Her Women’s March on Washington speech was no less unabashed.

“Donald, in the final analysis, you better keep your hands off Planned Parenthood!” she said before the crowd of thousands. “While we are concerned, we’re rallying and we’re protesting, you don’t intimidate us!”

Watch the clip below.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) has a fiery message for the president at D.C.'s #WomensMarch: https://t.co/J54RiABFFl pic.twitter.com/0oY9vBjy3l — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 21, 2017

Angela Davis, Alicia Keys & More Share Powerful Words

Celebrities, activists and political figures all showed out for the event. Rally speakers included R&B singer Alicia Keys, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, renowned activist and honorary co-chair Angela Davis, among others.

During her poignant speech, Davis reminded the crowd that “history cannot be deleted like webpages,” and urged all to join the resistance “to racism, to Islamophobia, to anti-semitism, to misogyny, to capitalist exploitation.”

Before going into a passionate performance of her hit song, “Girl On Fire,” Keys uplifted the crowd with words of empowerment.

“We rise!” she proclaimed. “We will not allow our bodies to be owned and controlled by men in government, or men anywhere, for that matter.”

"We want the best for all Americans — no hate, no bigotry, no Muslim registry," says Alicia Keys; watch her speech https://t.co/JxcLlQzRII pic.twitter.com/XrAcwtWxQB — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 21, 2017

Perhaps one of the rally’s most energizing moments was the speech delivered by Tamika Mallory, national co-chair of the Women’s March on Washington.

“I stand here as a Black woman, a descendant of slaves,” Mallory proudly announced to the crowd. “This country has been hostile to its people for a long time.”

She later urged, “When you go back home, remember how you felt, what made you – that instinct, that gut that said ‘I’ve gotta get on a bus, a plane, a train, no matter what, to protect my children.’ That feeling, take it back with you to wherever it is that you came from today. You have awoken a new and renewed spirit, and I am so excited to be a part of this with all of you.”

The Mothers Of The Movement Join Janelle Monáe On Stage

Sybrina Fulton (mother of Trayvon Martin) joined Gwenn Carr (mother of Eric Garner), Lucia McBath (mother of Jordan Davis), Maria Hamilton (mother of Dontre Hamilton) and others on stage for a moment of remembrance.

“All our sons are in heaven and we continue to fight for our children,” Fulton said. “We will not stop. We understand the movement. We understand what we have to do as women is to stand tall, and we will continue to stand tall.”

The mothers later joined recording artist and Hidden Figures star Janelle Monáe for a rousing rendition of “Hell You Talmbout.” During the performance, Monáe asked each mother to shout the name of the child she lost and had audience members chant back “Say her name!” or “Say his name!”

Artist Aja Monet Recites “My Mother Was A Freedom Fighter”

Poet, writer, singer and activist Aja Monet — who honorary co-chair Harry Belafonte has called “the true definition of an artist” — performed “My Mother Was a Freedom Fighter.”

Before reciting the moving poem, she told the crowd, “When people say language has no power, let us not forget it was language, it was words that got Trump into office.”

Artist Aja Monet recited a poem titled "My mother was a freedom fighter" at the Women's March on Washington. Mon… https://t.co/DCxVtCfGeW — Thus Spake (@thus_spake) January 21, 2017

A 6-Year-Old Activist Gives Hope For The Future

Sophie Cruz, 6-year-old Immigrant Rights Activist, gave the crowd a hopeful glimpse of what our future looks like. “Let us fight with love, faith, and courage so that our families so that our families will not be destroyed,” she said.

She later added, “I also want to tell the children not to be afraid, because we are not alone.”

SOURCE: Washington Post, MSNBC, Twitter, YouTube

SEE ALSO:

Chicago Women’s March Canceled Due To Overwhelming Crowd

The Women’s March On Washington Aims For All To ‘Stand Together’

Also On The Chicago Defender: