Chicago’s Women’s March Announced New Rally Site and March Route
On Saturday, Jan. 21, people of different colors, backgrounds, religious faiths and politics will join forces as part of the Women’s March on Chicago. The effort is to show solidarity against certain biased and racially charged statements that have been demonstrated throughout President-elect Trump’s campaign and transition period.
The multiple women advocacy groups brought together will be a part of a nationwide alliance to address issues that are threatened to be opposed by the majority Republican Congress.
According to the website, womens121marchonchicago.org, “We support women’s/human rights. We are activists, seasoned and new. We are people of varying economic, educational and social situations. We are immigrants of all statuses. We are native and indigenous. We are people of diverse gender identification and sexual identities — LGBTQ, hetero, and other. We are of diverse marital status and age. We have varied abilities. We are survivors of trauma.”
The expected number of attendees for the Women’s March on Chicago continues to grow exponentially. Due to the large crowds expected for Jan. 21 march, organizers today announced a new rally site and march route. So far, more than 50,000 people have confirmed attendance on march social media channels, and many more are expected. The new rally location is at the intersection near the Petrillo Bandshell. Updated and more detailed information can be found at the march website:
On the day of the march, they will encourage women to create signs reflecting their specific concerns/demands expressed in a constructive way as well as providing people with some signs.
Speakers and Performances
Pre-rally musical entertainment begins at 9:30 a.m. Marchers are welcome to arrive on site after 8:30 a.m. Starting at 10 a.m., Ari Afsar, Karen Olivo and Samantha Marie Ware from the cast of Hamilton will speak and perform. A diverse line-up of speakers including representatives from Planned Parenthood, Youth for Black Lives,Mothers Against Senseless Killings, author Sara Paretsky, Cleopatra Pendleton-Cowley of the Hadiya Pendleton Foundation and more will highlight the rally.
Other speakers include: Jaquie Algee, Director of External Relations, SEIU Healthcare of Illinois; Marilyn Katz, Co-Founder of Chicago Women Take Action; Jean Albright, Master Sergeant (retired) U.S. Air Force; Eman Hassaballa Aly, Muslim community Activist, TRUST Collective; Faith Arnold, SEIU Healthcare Illinois, Fight for $15; Khadine Bennett, American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois; Eloise Diaz Bahrmasel, RISE Movement; Ann Christophersen & Lynn Mooney, Women & Children First; Rabbi Shoshanah Conover, Temple Sholom of Chicago.
In addition to Diane Latiker from Kids Off the Block; Eva Lewis, Maxine Aguilar, Maxine Wint, and Yahair Tarr, Youth For Black Lives; Lights of Zion, Tamar Manasseh (Mothers Against Senseless Killings), Fawzia Mirza, Sara Paretsky (Author, Sisters in Crime Creator); Rahnee Patrick (Independent Living at Access Living), Rev. Dr. Janette C. Wilson, Esq. (National Rainbow PUSH Coalition), singer Opal Staples and many more.
March Route
NEW RALLY SITE/START OF MARCH: Intersection of Columbus Drive and Jackson Boulevard
DIRECTIONS FOR MARCHERS: Marchers should enter the rally area from the south on Congress Parkway or Balbo Drive
ACCESSIBILITY DROP-OFF SITE: Persons with disabilities should enter southbound on Columbus Drive from Randolph Street
NEW MARCH ROUTE: West on Jackson Boulevard to Federal Plaza
STREET CLOSURES: Jackson will be closed at 7 p.m. on Jan. 20
Columbus will be closed at 12 a.m. on Jan. 21
Attendance numbers for the march continue to grow rapidly, now with more than 120 registered supporting organizations sending marchers and more than 22,000 people confirmed to attend on the march’s social media platforms.
Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
The 2016 Chicago Football Classic celebrated a weekend of festivities including the kick-off reception of the President's Reception on Thursday at the South Shore Cultural Center leading to the game on Saturday, September 10 at Soldiers Field.
Clark Atlanta University vs. Central State University premiered on the green field as various dignitaries, community leaders, sponsors and fans enjoyed the game on a beautiful, sunny afternoon.
Here's some key photo highlights to enjoy from live entertainment, scholarship presentations, the pre-game high school bands, football play and the traditional suite hopping.