U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch address findings in the Department of Justice report on the CPD. Photo: Mary L. Datcher
Justice Department Agreement With CPD Faces Challenges
The agreement to negotiate a consent decree has been signed and the findings are out, but will the Chicago Police Department finally change its ways?
It’s a concern that’s on the mind of Chicago’s Black leaders and activists who are watching the department ‘s next move after the city negotiated a court-enforced consent decree that has the potential to change the practices and culture of Chicago police in ways not seen before. But as the Senate prepares to confirm conservative Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions as the new U.S. attorney general, there are concerns the CPD agreement will have little impact on a department that’s in desperate need of reform.
There are 21 police departments in the country who are currently under consent decrees after years of committing civil rights violations. Most of them were signed during President Barack Obama’s administration, a historic record for the DOJ.
Session has publicly expressed his opposition to consent decrees. The Republican has said that he will “clean house” at the Justice Department if he is confirmed as attorney general. Civil Rights leaders are concerned that he will less likely enforce consent decrees if he heads the nation’s highest law enforcement division.
Consent decrees in other cities have produced mixed results, but once they have expired, there is little accountability in making sure police departments keep such reforms in place.
In Chicago, an “Agreement in Principle” to implement reforms was reached Jan. 13 after Mayor Rahm Emanuel signed a document once the DOJ released a blistering 164-page report that concluded what Black leaders have been saying all along: that the city’s law enforcement is racially biased and used excessive force on minorities for decades.
DOJ Chicago press conference. Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Sharon Fairley and CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson in attendance. Photo: Mary L. Datcher/Chicago Defender
The findings were presented at a packed press conference at the Dirksen Federal Building where Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson stood quietly as U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said the Chicago Police violated the constitutional rights of civilians and engaged “in a pattern of excessive force in violation of the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution.”
As the findings were being presented, activists staged a demonstration outside the building shouting “No Justice, No Peace!”
The report came as Chicago kicked off the three-day Martin Luther King holiday weekend. The damning report adds more worries for Superintendent Johnson, who heads a department that is plagued with low morale as senseless shootings continue to rock the city.
The 13-month investigation reportedly was one of the largest of its kind in U.S. history. Launched after a dash cam video was released showing Officer Jason Van Dyke shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times, the investigation of the 12,000-member police force included trips to all 22 of the force’s districts. Federal officials interviewed 1,000 community residents and more than 90 community organizations. Thousands of CPD documents, including policies and procedures, training materials, investigative and disciplinary files were examined. The investigation went as far back as 2011.
Despite the large scope of the investigation, some leaders were worried that the probe was rushed. Lynch wanted to complete the investigation before she leaves office as President-elect Donald Trump puts a new attorney general in place. Lynch, who was sworn in as attorney general the day of shooting victim Freddie Gray’s funeral on April 29, 2015, announced her findings one day after she traveled to Baltimore where city officials signed a consent decree after an investigation found similar civil violations in the police department there.
While the investigation ends months of speculation, it vindicates Chicago’s Black leaders who had been calling for federal investigation into the police department long before the McDonald scandal broke. Emanuel initially labeled the investigation as “misguided,” but reversed course as anger and suspicions of a cover-up at City Hall intensified.
Many wanted the controversial police detention facility at Homan Square to be part of the probe because of alleged human-rights abuses. However, the facility was left out of the investigation for unknown reasons.
Fleeing Suspects Shot
According to the report, Chicago police officers shot and used Tasers on fleeing suspects who posed no threat. They also used excessive force against juveniles, the report states. Another finding said officers used force to retaliate against and punish individuals. Officers also shot at vehicles without justification, according to the DOJ report.
Vanita Gupta is the Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General and head of the Civil Rights Division at the U.S. Department of Justice. Photo: Mary L. Datcher/Chicago Defender
In addition, the report concluded that officers failed to accurately document and review police officers’ use of force. Officers were also cited for failing to de-escalate situations or use crisis intervention techniques to reduce the need for force.
The report said in some cases, officers initiated foot pursuits without a reason for believing the person had committed a serious crime. “In these cases, the act of fleeing alone was sufficient to trigger a pursuit ending in gunfire, sometimes fatal,” the report concluded. “During subsequent review, almost without exception, officers’ reports in these events were accepted at face value, even where there was contrary evidence.”
The report also cited a case where a man had been walking down a residential street with a friend when officers drove up, shined a light on him and ordered him to freeze because he had been fidgeting with his waistband. When the man fled, three officers chased him and began shooting during the pursuit. They unleashed 45 rounds of bullets and several struck and killed the man. The officers claimed the man fired at them during the pursuit, but no gun was ever found on the victim.
In the Black community, the story is a familiar one in recent police shootings where officers killed the suspect who they claimed had a weapon that was never found. In two of the most recent cases, the officers were stripped of their police powers and placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. One of the officers, John Poulus, shot and killed two unarmed suspects in separate cases where no gun was ever found.
“The failures we identified in our findings – that we heard about from residents and officers alike – have deeply eroded community trust,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Vanita Gupta, head of the Civil Rights Division. “But today is a moment of opportunity, where we begin to move from identifying problems to developing solutions. I know our findings can lead to reform and rebuild community-police trust because we’ve seen it happen in community after community around the country over the past 20 years.”
Mayor Rahm Emanuel address a room full of press on DOJ CPD findings. Photo: Mary L. Datcher
The findings reinforced another report that was released last year. The report, by the Police Accountability Task Force, concluded that the CPD was infested with racism and that sweeping reforms were needed to correct years of racial bias.
While Lynch praised Emanuel’s own reforms to change the police department, the report said more training was needed to correct the problems.
“These are some serious problems, and they bear serious consequences for all Chicagoans.” Lynch said. “The system and policies that fail ordinary citizens also fail the majority of CPD Officers who risk their lives every day to serve and protect the people of Chicago.”
To clean up the department and correct longstanding problems, the DOJ and the City of Chicago agreed in negotiate a court-enforced consent decree.
1. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
1 of 91
2. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
2 of 91
3. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
3 of 91
4. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
4 of 91
5. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
5 of 91
6. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
6 of 91
7. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
7 of 91
8. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L Datcher
8 of 91
9. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
9 of 91
10. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
10 of 91
11. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
11 of 91
12. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
12 of 91
13. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
13 of 91
14. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
14 of 91
15. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
15 of 91
16. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
16 of 91
17. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
17 of 91
18. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
18 of 91
19. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
19 of 91
20. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
20 of 91
21. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
21 of 91
22. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
22 of 91
23. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
23 of 91
24. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
24 of 91
25. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
25 of 91
26. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
26 of 91
27. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
27 of 91
28. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
28 of 91
29. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
29 of 91
30. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
30 of 91
31. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
31 of 91
32. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
32 of 91
33. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
33 of 91
34. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
34 of 91
35. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
35 of 91
36. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
36 of 91
37. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
37 of 91
38. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
38 of 91
39. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
39 of 91
40. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
40 of 91
41. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
41 of 91
42. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
42 of 91
43. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
43 of 91
44. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
44 of 91
45. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
45 of 91
46. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
46 of 91
47. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
47 of 91
48. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
48 of 91
49. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
49 of 91
50. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
50 of 91
51. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
51 of 91
52. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
52 of 91
53. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
53 of 91
54. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
54 of 91
55. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
55 of 91
56. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
56 of 91
57. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
57 of 91
58. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
58 of 91
59. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
59 of 91
60. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
60 of 91
61. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
61 of 91
62. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
62 of 91
63. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
63 of 91
64. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
64 of 91
65. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
65 of 91
66. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
66 of 91
67. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
67 of 91
68. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
68 of 91
69. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
69 of 91
70. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
70 of 91
71. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garica
71 of 91
72. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
72 of 91
73. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
73 of 91
74. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
74 of 91
75. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
75 of 91
76. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
76 of 91
77. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
77 of 91
78. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
78 of 91
79. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
79 of 91
80. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
80 of 91
81. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
81 of 91
82. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
82 of 91
83. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
83 of 91
84. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
84 of 91
85. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garica
85 of 91
86. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
86 of 91
87. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
87 of 91
88. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
88 of 91
89. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
89 of 91
90. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
90 of 91
91. img_16651-1
91 of 91
Continue reading Justice Department Agreement With CPD Faces Challenges
Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
The 2016 Chicago Football Classic celebrated a weekend of festivities including the kick-off reception of the President's Reception on Thursday at the South Shore Cultural Center leading to the game on Saturday, September 10 at Soldiers Field.
Clark Atlanta University vs. Central State University premiered on the green field as various dignitaries, community leaders, sponsors and fans enjoyed the game on a beautiful, sunny afternoon.
Here's some key photo highlights to enjoy from live entertainment, scholarship presentations, the pre-game high school bands, football play and the traditional suite hopping.