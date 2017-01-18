Watch Out for Verbal Diarrhea

Like most people in our society, I wear many hats. I’ve been a dating and relationship columnist for several years. I’ve also been an executive recruiter for a similar, if not longer, amount of time. In addition, I’m the founder and chief alchemist of a natural body product company, Naturals by Gina B. And then, of course I’m a daughter, significant other, crazy Godmother, and 1/6 of Six Brown Chicks.

But it’s not enough to take on a ridiculous amount of tasks (which appears to be my core competency). The trick is learning to manage them all well. I rarely succeed, but it’s fun trying, and I’m willing to share what I know and help as I grow.

Please stay tuned to this space and check out my weekly content on any one of the topics that are either elating or plaguing either my life, or the lives of others. I promise you new perspectives, a chuckle or two, and an abundance of snark.

With that said, please enjoy my first article (which will be far less painful than the inauguration that we will experience on 1/20).

Land the Plane

If you find yourself having issues with both dating and interviewing, consider your style.

In college, during one of the moments of being verbose AF, one of my English professors stopped me and said, “Land the plane!” which was his way of telling me to stop providing ridiculous details and get to the point.

I initially thought he was being rude, but I soon realized that he had done me a favor. Truly, less is more, and his is advice that applies across the board.

I’ve since given the same guidance to candidates and my friends who complain about their one-and-done dating issues.

If you’re in the interview process, keep in mind that the recruiter or hiring manager has allocated a specific amount of time to learn about you and determine your qualifications for a role. If you talk incessantly, the interview will end without the interviewer having all of his/her questions answered, and will therefore consider you less seriously for the position – if at all.

In one of my most memorable interviews, I asked one question, and my interviewee rambled for 22 minutes. Normally I can control candidates, and after about minute 11, I knew that I couldn’t present her to my client, but she was so fascinating that I just let her prattle on, in awe.

If you’re dating, having diarrhea of the mouth is also an unattractive quality. Who wants to consider a relationship with someone who talks endlessly?

In both cases, you’re just nervous. I get it. There’s a lot at stake. You really want a job. You really want a relationship (or at least a second date). But what you don’t want is to bore the living hell out of your interviewee or your date. Also, if you’re talking too much, you’re not listening, which is important in both dating and interviewing.

I have two suggestions to keep yourself in check:

1. Calm down! Don’t let your nerves derail your opportunity.

2. Practice delivering the answers to key questions. That’s right . . . do this at home, by yourself, in front of the mirror. If you plan succinct answers to standard interview (or dating) questions, you will be far more eloquent and articulate when it truly matters.

If you have a wordy friend in need of assistance tell them to land the plane! It’s much nicer than telling them to shut the hell up.

If you have any questions, reach me at columnista@ymail.com.

