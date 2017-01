TheBIGS: Bulls get caught sleeping in final seconds, take L to Mavs 99-98

And just when you think this team has turned a corner and greener pastures are ahead, the Bulls find a way to send those hopes crashing back down to earth and remind you that they reside in the pits of “basketball hell”.

The reputation that the Bulls have of being a team stuck in a constant state of taking “one step forward and two steps backwards” held true Tuesday night as the Mavericks and their 13-27 record made their way into the “Madhouse on Madison” and stole a 99-98 W against Jimmy Butler and the Bulls in the final seconds.

Fresh off of 2 straight W’s, the latest coming against a strong Memphis Grzzlies squad, gave the Bulls a golden opportunity to continue their winning ways vs the Mavs who sit at 12th in the Western Conference, but brutal defense in the closing seconds of the game, a bit of “headassness” on the part of Jimmy Butler who celebrated a late jumper too soon, and a pitiful last offensive possession, cemented one of the worst losses this season.

The L dropped the Bulls back under the .500 mark and they now sit in the 8th spot in the East with a 21-22 record.

Why have time outs? Heck, why have coaches if this is what you get for the last possession? pic.twitter.com/oMTuDVsPa9 — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) January 18, 2017

Doug McDermott, who notched a career high with 31pts in Sunday’s W vs the Grizzlies wasn’t anywhere near as hot, only dropping 7pts on the night. But the most telling story from this game came in the form of postgame comments from Dwyane Wade, who was celebrating his 35th birthday. “You can’t keep getting stressed out or frustrated over it. This is who we are right now.”

That is the sound of a baller stuck in “basketball hell”.

