Bad Boys Bad Boys Whatcha Gonna Do When They Come For You? Ask Dr. Karen!

When You Need Some Advice Don’t Ask Twice… Ask Dr. Karen!

***To all my on-line readers, I would like to thank each and everyone of you for your continued support and your comments are appreciated and valued.

Dear Dr. Karen:

What is it with me? I’m a 33 year-old successful woman with a master’s degree and I keep choosing loser men. I’ve got this attraction to bad boys and it’s ruining me as a person.

I’ve got this powerful attraction to guys that are basically my exact opposite. They are uneducated, lazy, and drug or alcohol-addicted. For some reason, I continue to allow them to use me. I feel if a low-down snake doesn’t want me, who will? How can I be together in so many ways, yet when it comes to men I fail so miserably?

Bad Boys

Dear Bad Boys:

You have such an overpowering need for a man’s crumbs of love you are willing to put up with all kinds of abuse. These crumbs are used to fill some emotional gap.

With knowledge comes power. You have already recognized that you are being used. Only you can free yourself. You have a fear of losing love but it was never love from the start. You allow men to manipulate you and then make excuses for their bad behavior. Shed that snake skin and slither away with whatever dignity you have left.

Question Ladies: Have you ever dated a bad boy before?

***Dr. Karen R. January is an expert in youth development as well as male-female relationships. Her new book, ¨Lessons Mama Never Taught Me,¨ profiles 10 women and the mistakes they made in parenting, love and life. It can be purchased at Amazon.com. Please send your questions to Dr. Karen at askdrjanuary@gmail.com.

Visit her website: www.drkaykay.com

FB: drkayj Twitter: @drkjanuary

Disclaimer “The advice offered in this column is not intended to replace or substitute for any professional, financial, medical, legal, or other professional advice. Dr. Karen January, the newspaper and publisher are not responsible for the outcome or results of following any advice in any given situation. You, and only you, are completely responsible for your actions.” Due to the large number of letters received there is no guarantee that your question will be published.

Also On The Chicago Defender: