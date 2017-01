VIDEO: #TheBIGS Jimmy Butler returns. Bulls win 2 straight, face Mavericks tonight @ 7

Coming into Saturday’s game vs the New Orleans Pelicans, the Bulls were fresh off of 3 straight L’s, with Jimmy being sidelined by the flu vs the Wizards and Knicks for the last 2 games. Although the Bulls put up valiant efforts in Jimmy’s absence, he was surely missed on the hardwood.

Saturday marked the return of Jimmy Butler and the Bulls promptly returned to the win column with a 107-99 victory over the Pelicans.In 29 minutes of play, Jimmy “Buckets” dropped 28 on 9-16 shooting and led the team with 6 dimes. Dwyane Wade poured n 22pts for good measure. The W pulled the Bulls record to 20-21. Check out the video below to hear Jimmy’s comments on his return to the lineup after having the flu and Saturday’s W over Anthony Davis and the Pelicans.

Sunday the Bulls squared off vs the Memphis Grizzlies on the 2nd night of a back 2 back in celebration of “MLK Day”. Looking to bring their record back to .500, Doug McDermott has what was possibly the best game of his career. He exploded for a career-high 31pts on the way to a 108-104 W vs the Memphis Grizzlies. Jimmy Butler closed the game out with a couple of clutch baskets on his way to a 16pt performance. The W pulls the Bulls to 21-21.

The Bulls square off from the United Center vs the Dallas Mavericks tonight at 7pm.

Follow #TheBIGS here

Also On The Chicago Defender: