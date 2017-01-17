Tupac Shakur Biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’ Sets Rapper’s Birthday As Release Date

It seems that we are seeing a resurgence of the musical biopic. Films like Straight Outta Compton, the Miche’le biopic on Lifetime and the upcoming 3-part New Edition biopic on BET are just some examples proving that movies about musical figures, specifically black musical figures, are successful and in-demand these days. One of the most-anticipated and long-awaited is the biopic on the iconic hip-hop artist Tupac Shakur, which is finally set to hit the big screen.

After a number of false starts involving director, script and casting changes, All Eyez on Me, the biopic about the life and untimely death of Tupac Shakur, was finally finished last year and will release this June. However, it’s not just any release date, as Variety is reporting that the film will hit theaters on June 16, 2017, which would have been the slain rapper’s 46th birthday.

With anticipation for the film being so high coupled with his birthday as a release date, All Eyez on Me already has the potential to be a bonafide summer hit. When the trailer for the film dropped last fall many fans were vocal about what they saw and the consensus was overall positive.

In case you forgot, here are the details surrounding the plot, cast and director of All Eyez on Me, per Variety:

“All Eyez on Me” stars Demetrius Shipp, Jr., in his first movie role. The cast of the Morgan Creek movie, filmed last year in Atlanta, includes Danai Gurira, Kat Graham, Annie Ilonzeh, Dominic L. Santana, Jamal Woolard, Keith Robinson, and Cory Hardrict.

It chronicles the life and legacy of the late Shakur, including his rise to superstardom as a hip-hop artist and actor, his imprisonment, and his time at Death Row Records.

“All Eyez on Me” is directed by Benny Boom from a script by Ed Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft. The film’s title is taken from Shakur’s fourth studio album, which was released in early 1996 and sold 10 million of the 75 million in total sales of Shakur’s albums.

Here is the FULL trailer for All Eyez on Me:

