No Falcons Tickets? No Problem!

Watch the Game from a Yacht at the Atlanta Boat Show, Jan. 14

Downtown Atlanta is THE place to be this weekend as the Atlanta Falcons take on the Seattle Seahawks Saturday in the NFC Divisional Round AND the 55th Annual Progressive Insurance Atlanta Boat Show sails into town Jan. 12-15 at the Georgia World Congress Center. Come celebrate 55 years of boating and 50 seasons of Falcons football this weekend in Atlanta.

To celebrate the Falcons 2016 NFC South championship, the Atlanta Boat Show is offering:

· $10 concessions voucher for any attendee wearing a Falcons jersey on game day, Saturday, Jan. 14, while supplies last

· Plus, big-screen TVs will be set up in viewing lounges at the Show so fans don’t miss a minute of the game

· As always, the best deals of the year on the newest boat models from fishing boats to watersports boats, marine accessories and more

“If you can’t be in the Dome on game day, you can at least be right next door at the Atlanta Boat Show. The Show is a great location to meet up with friends and fellow Falcons fans to watch the game at our new TV lounges while enjoying the best that boating has to offer,” said Atlanta Boat Show Manager Kevin Murphy.

Transportation and parking options for Saturday, Jan. 14, include:

Reserve parking online—ParkingPanda.com, ParkWhiz.com, and SpotHero.com OR arrive early to park at the Marietta garage at the College Hall of Fame , spots are $35, first come, first served

Public transportation—Take MARTA to the Georgia Dome/Georgia World Congress Center/Philips Arena/CNN Center Station or Vine City Station

Uber or taxi

Boat Show tickets purchased online are valid for admission any day of the Show—Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Go to AtlantaBoatShow.com for all details.

