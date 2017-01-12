High School Students Spend a Day Making a Positive Difference at The ADL No Place for Hate® Summit

In observance of the Martin Luther King Holiday, 16 metro-Atlanta high schools will come together to participate in The Anti-Defamation League No Place for Hate® Summit. The one-day program will be held on the MLK Holiday, Monday, January 16, 2017, at The Breman Museum, 1440 Spring Street NW, Atlanta.

“The purpose of this event is to inspire the students to become leaders in their schools and communities in identifying and implementing ways to address hate and prejudice,” said Shelley Rose, ADL interim regional director. “The MLK Holiday provides the perfect time to focus on these issues. These students have chosen to dedicate their day-off in a meaningful activity that has the potential to effect enormous positive change in their schools.” Two hundred students will participate in the program representing a range of racial, religious and ethnic backgrounds.

The program agenda includes a presentation to the students by Holocaust survivor Hershel Greenblat; interactive activities that emphasize overcoming hate, treating others with respect and becoming leaders; and an action planning component where students will focus on using their leadership skills to work with other students at their schools to stand up against hate and bullying.

The participating public and private schools are from the entire metro area and beyond including DeKalb County, Gwinnett County, Henry County, Decatur City Schools, Fulton County, Atlanta City Schools and Macon including: Atlanta Jewish Academy, Carver Early College, Carver High School, Cedar Grove High School, Collins Hill High School, Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy, Decatur High School, Dunwoody High School, Forrest Hill Academy, Frederick Douglass High School, Hiram High School, Holy Innocents School, Marist School, Miller Grove High School, North Springs High School, and Stratford Academy in Macon.

The Summit is generously sponsored by The Georgia Power Foundation, with support from The William Breman Heritage Museum.

The Anti-Defamation League, founded in 1913, is the world’s leading organization fighting anti-Semitism through programs and services that counteract hatred, prejudice and bigotry.

No Place For Hate® Summit

ADL Southeast Region

Monday, January 16

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM

The Breman Museum

Registration 9:00 AM Main Lobby

We will provide an interactive activity for students to do while waiting for everyone to arrive.

Welcome and Overview of the Day 9:30 AM Auditorium

Greetings from appropriate people: ice breakers for the whole group

RESPECT 10:00AM Auditorium

Diversity Iceberg 10:10 AM Auditorium

This activity broadens participants’ understanding of the range of characteristics included in the term diversity.

Holocaust Survivor: Hershel Greenblat 10:30 AM Auditorium

Lunch 11:30AM-12:00 PM Auditorium

A World of Difference Activities 12:10 PM Breakout Rooms

**One Minute Intros: Participants will have an opportunity to introduce themselves to the group.

** Identity Molecule: This exercise provides participants with an opportunity to explore their own personal and cultural identities and to understand the role identity plays in how people perceive the world.

**Identity Molecule Part II: This activity provides participants with an opportunity to expand their understanding of identity by exploring the concepts of power and privilege and their connections to aspects of identity.

** Explicit/Implicit Bias: This activity will provide students will the definitions and examples of implicit/explicit bias.

** Silent Beats: The purpose of this activity is to increase participants’ awareness of the existence and impact of stereotypes.

** Brainstorming and Head/Heart/Hand: This activity provides an opportunity for participants to reflect upon the program and to begin to brainstorm what they can “take back” to their respective schools.

Plenary Session 2:45 PM Auditorium

Students will meet with their peers from their individual schools to brainstorm ideas for “Next Steps”. Each school will report out to the larger group.

Adjourn 3: 30 PM

Also On The Chicago Defender: