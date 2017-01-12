Congressmen Testify Against Sen. Jeff Sessions

[anvplayer video=”4227354″]
Senator Cory Booker and Congressmen John Lewis and Cedric Richmond testified against Senator Jeff Sessions during day two of his confirmation hearing to become attorney general.
Booker made history as the first sitting senator to testify against another senator up for a cabinet post.
During his testimony, Sen. Booker (D-NJ) said: “The arc of the moral universe does not just naturally curve toward justice, we must bend it. America needs an attorney general who is resolute and determined to bend the arc. Sen. Sessions’ record does not speak to that desire, intention, or will.”
Rep. Lewis (D-GA) reminded the Senate confirmation panel of Alabama’s troubled history and said, “There are forces that want to take us back to another place … We don’t want to go back … We want to go forward.”
Rep. Richmond (D-AL), Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, said, “In his decades-long career in public life, Senator Sessions has proven himself unfit to serve in the role as attorney general.”
Roland Martin told his panel of guests during Thursday’s edition of NewsOne Now that he is not going to be tripped up with the debate over Sessions’ racism, he is focusing on the Alabama Senator’s voting record on issues important to African-Americans.
Martin recalled Sen. Sessions saying he voted for the reauthorization of the Voting Rights Act, but Sessions has been quoted as calling the VRA “intrusive.”
