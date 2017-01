High School Hoops- Curie’s Elijah Joiner explodes for 40pts as they beat Kenwood 73-39

For this weeks “#TheBIGS High School Hoops Game of The Week” we took a trip to Kenwood Academy to watch them square up with the defending State Champions the Curie Condors. It was the “Elijah Joiner Show” as the Curie star had a monster game, outscoring the entire Kenwood Broncos team all by himself(Elijah 40pts-Kenwood 39pts). Take a look at the video above as #TheBIGS very own Terrence Tomlin and Eugene McIntosh called the action from the 2nd half.

