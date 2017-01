VIDEO: #TheBIGS Bulls vs Thunder pregame LIVE from the United Center

VIDEO: #TheBIGS Bulls vs Thunder pregame LIVE fro,m the United Center

Before the Bulls tip-off vs the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight from The Madhouse on Madison at 7pm get your pregame action from #TheBIGS LIVE from the Untied Center. Watch the video above and see Head Coach Fred Hoiberg’s pregame comments, watch Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott warmup and #TheBIGS very own Eugene McIntosh chops it up about the chances of a Jimmy Butler “flu game” tonight,

#TheBIGS #ItsUS #UGKofChicagoSports

Follow #TheBIGS here

Also On The Chicago Defender: