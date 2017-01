WATCH: DWADE AND #THEBIGS TALK THE W’S HE’S RACKING UP OFF THE COURT

Dwyane Wade and his Wade’s World Foundation spent this past weekend embracing the spirit of giving.

It was Chicago’s introduction to Wade’s annual holiday event “3 Under The Tree” in which Wade and members of his Wade’s World Foundation made their way around the Chicagoland area to spread the holiday spirit to some of the people who may have needed it most.

For the first stop, the Bulls and The Room Place joined Wade at the home of an underprivileged family to completely refurnish it and leave gifts under the tree, next Wade surprised over 100 teenagers of an after school program and encouraged them to be the positive change they want to see in the city of Chicago on behalf of his “Spotlight On…” initiative, then “DWade” found himself at Dylan’s Candy Shop Downtown on “The Magnificent Mile” where families who have lost loved ones to violence decided to honor the Chicago Bulls superstar with a gift of their own.

As Wade accepted the gift, he resembled a kid on Christmas as he shook the wrapped present for clues of what was inside and said “I hope it’s some wins in here.”

Although he may have needed a bigger box for that and the Bulls current woes are fresh on the minds of Bulls fans around the city, there is no doubt that off the court, Dwyane and his crew are on a serious winning streak.

