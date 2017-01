Video: Jimmy Buckets explodes for 42pts as the Bulls down Raptors in OT

The Bulls have been hard to explain this season. So far there have been times where they look like one of the best teams in the east and then times where they have looked like they belong in the abyss of the eastern conference. Saturday night’s game vs the Toronto Raptors had all of that stuffed into one game. The first half`was a snoozer as the Bulls went to the half down 13pts to the Raps.

And then Jimmy Butler happened.

The Bulls star exploded for 32pts in the 2nd half and lead the Bulls back from a 10pt deficit on the way to a 123-118 victory. Watch the video above for Jimmy Butler’s comments on his monster game.

