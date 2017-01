ABC7 Chicago’s Emmy Winning Show “Heart & Soul” Profiles #TheBIGS Media

ABC7 Chicago-With the Bears, the Bulls, the Cubs, the White Sox, and the Chicago Blackhawks, the Windy City is every sports lovers’ dream! And from newspapers and local TV affiliates to cable sports outlets, there is plenty of media to cover all that local sports action. But two avid fans and sports writers felt compelled to launch a new brand of Chicago sports journalism. Eugene McIntosh and Terrence Tomlin felt their perspective wasn’t being heard. So, a year ago they launched The Bigs: a website that tells the days sports headlines and brings its readers and viewers interviews from some of Chicago’s biggest athletes.

To view the segment on ABC7 Chicago’s website click here

To follow #TheBIGS click here

Also On The Chicago Defender: