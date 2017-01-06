Important Ticket Info: President Obama’s Farewell Chicago Speech

President Obama will deliver a Farewell Address to the American people on the evening of January 10, 2017 in Chicago.

If you’d like to attend, here’s what you need to know.

Where’s the address taking place?

The President will deliver remarks at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.

Do I need a ticket to attend?

Yes, only ticketed individuals will be admitted.

How do I get a ticket?

There will be a public ticket distribution for President Obama’s Farewell Address at 8:00 a.m. CST on Saturday, January 7th at McCormick Place. Tickets will be free, and one ticket per person will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. No one will be permitted to line up prior to 6:00 a.m. CST. Loitering, camping or other overnight activities will be prohibited outside of McCormick Place prior to 6:00 a.m. CST on Saturday, January 7th.

The only entry points to McCormick Place during this ticket distribution will be through Parking Lot A and the Gate 4 entrance. All arrival options are ADA accessible. Public transportation is encouraged.

Parking: Parking will be available in Parking Lot A, located at 2301 South Prairie Avenue. Parking is $23 per car. After parking in Parking Lot A, follow directional signage to the ticket distribution, located on the ground level of McCormick Place. Click here for additional directions for driving to McCormick Place.

Public transportation: Use of public transportation is encouraged. The Green and Red L lines as well as multiple bus stops are located within walking distance to McCormick Place. Click here for additional public transportation information.

Taxi: If taking a taxi to McCormick Place, please drop outside of Gate 4, located next to the main entrance to the Hyatt McCormick Place (2233 S King Drive).

How do I get to McCormick Place?

Detailed directions to McCormick Place are available here. Please remember that presidential security measures will be in place on the day of the event, so allow for extra time to go through security. Use of public transportation is strongly encouraged.

When should I arrive?

Doors will open early in the evening. We encourage you to arrive at or before doors open.

What can I bring?

All attendees will go through airport-like security and should bring as few personal items as possible. No bags, sharp objects, umbrellas, liquids, or signs will be allowed in the venue. Small cameras are permitted.

What should I wear?

The attire for the event is casual.

What should I expect?

The President will deliver remarks on the evening of Tuesday, January 10. You can get a sense of what he’s planning to share here. The speech will be livestreamed and available to view online and on White House social media channels. We encourage you to share your own experience using the hashtag. You can also share with us your own reflections on the last eight years and what you hope to see in the future by using the hashtag #YesWeCan. Learn more about that here.

Will the event be accessible?

This event will be accessible to all members of the public.

Can I still get in if I come late?

Those arriving late may not be permitted to attend, so please plan ahead to arrive at McCormick place when doors open.

If I can’t make it in person, where can I watch the speech?

You can watch the President’s address at wh.gov/Farewell or on www.Facebook.com/WhiteHouse.

Also On The Chicago Defender: