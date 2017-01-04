Brandy Silences Rumors Of Beef With Beyoncé

Brandy Silences Rumors Of Beef With Beyoncé

Brandy seems to keep finding herself in the middle of drama lately.

Danielle Jennings
Throughout the last several months, singer/actress Brandy has found herself at the center of controversy for one thing after another. Whether it’s clapping back at Internet trolls on social media, reigniting her decades-long feud with fellow singer Monica or online fighting with her former songwriter Tiyon “TC” Christian, Brandy has been pretty busy keeping up the drama lately.

2016 Soul Train Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter/BET / Getty


Last week Brandy’s former songwriter Tiyon “TC” Christian had a huge falling out with the singer and aired out a lot of her dirty laundry online, including her alleged terrible attitude and poor treatment of others. The two have since reconciled and shared the renewed friendship online for fans to see. However there was one explosive claim by Christian that he couldn’t take back and that had social media on fire, particularly the Beyhive.

In his since-deleted tweets Christian stated that Brandy was so jealous of Beyoncé, that she was furious that he took a picture with the superstar. Naturally fans jumped on this piece of gossip immediately and it made its way around the blogosphere.

Before the rumor spiraled completely out of control, Brandy took to her Instagram account today to set the record straight. Was the quick response out of fear of the relentless Beyhive or did she simply just want to start the New Year off fresh? Who knows, but she made one thing clear…she has nothing but love for Queen Bey.

Read Brandy’s FULL response BELOW:

 

