Q and A: The Phantom of The Opera’s Star Derrick Davis

Q&A: The Phantom of The Opera’s Star Derrick Davis
Chicago has become one of leading cities for the theatre world with Broadway in Chicago at the helm. The transformation of revitalizing the city’s beautiful vintage theatre houses back to their grandeur of hosting musical productions is a wonderful gift to thousands of visitors from around the world.
The production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’sTHE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is the longest running musical in Broadway history. For nearly 30 years, it has captured thousands of audiences from around the world, in addition to its traveling ensemble making it an international phenomenon.
Two weeks ago, the new production by Cameron Mackintosh made its highly anticipated return at the Cadillac Palace Theatre with the largest production cast and orchestra on tour in North America. Taking on the lead starring role as The Phantom is Derrick Davis—the first African-American star to tour in the blockbuster Broadway hit.
Based on a French novel, the story revolves around the beautiful soprano, Christine Daás who become the center of The Phantom’s infatuation—a disfigured musical genius.
The Chicago Defender had a chance to speak one-on-one with Davis on his debut in the Chicago production run of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA and his passion for the theatre.
You have an array of theatrical shows under your belt including the Lion King,Show Boat, You’re It! Opera: Amahl and the Night Visitors, and Die Fledermaus. How did you start in the business?
Davis: I grew up in Long Island, New York. First generation American, my parents are both from Panama—born and raised there. I did normal high school plays. I had an incredible chorus teacher in high school—Larry Worzel. He encouraged me to pursue the arts—music and singing and everything like that. He connected me with a great classical teacher—John Aire. I studied with him for a quite some time and from there I went to college at Long Island University—studying opera.
I fell in love with opera there but still had the desire to do music theatre. When I graduated college, I started to try to do the opera avenue but it wasn’t a perfect fit. I thought, let me go back to my first love—musical theatre with this wealth knowledge that I gained from my collegiate experience.
From there, I began to get small regional gigs that led to off-Broadway productions. I eventually landed an ensemble role in the Lion King in Las Vegas. I did King Mufasa with the touring company and I went on to do Broadway as an understudy for Mufasa and Scar.
The Phantom of The Opera stars Derrick Davis and Katie Travis Photo credit: Matthew Murphy
Let’s rewind to the beginning, so your love was for opera?
Davis: I started in church—like most young Black kids do. (he softly laughs). Singing in the church choir and doing praise and worship. So that was kind of a lane that carried me through all of my training.
Was there anyone in your family that had this kind of talent for singing?
Davis: Not a soul. You probably wouldn’t pay a penny to hear the majority of my family lift their voice in song. But, they were very supportive of my skills.
What are some of the hardest challenges that you face coming up in the business especially breaking into an industry that don’t have a lot of faces that look like you?
Davis: The major challenge was staying motivated and staying committed to the goal that I had set for myself. It’s very easy to watch the people who live in pursuit for a career like this. Being a man of color only compounds the complexities of it all because there are far fewer opportunities presented to us. Just getting out of college when I started the auditioning process, that’s when I realized that I had a decision that I had to make.
Either I was going to do like many of my friends had done and just audition for roles for people of color or I was going to break the stereotype and just become as excellent as I could at my craft. Have people recognize that—take a chance and put me in non-traditional Black roles or a new role that is created. I want people to recognize and say, ‘Hey, he has the skill set and the talent.’
The Phantom of The Opera is not a new production, it is a classic and has been on Broadway for nearly 29 years. You are reprising the lead role of ‘The Phantom’. You are not the first African-American male lead so what does this mean for you to continue this legacy of great actors?
Davis: It’s humbling and it’s also very indicative of the responsibility that I carry. To be named after Robert Guillaume and Norm Lewis to me, only the third man of color to step into this role—it’s a heritage that now, rests on my shoulder—to make sure that I do the role justice.
To continue to educate those that are behind me, in terms that they can do anything if they put their mind to it. The world is changing—all be it slowly but it is changing as far as allowing people to do things in history we haven’t been expected to be able to do.
During your run in Chicago, will you be visiting any of the youth or community programs that encourage students and those that are pursuing theater and the arts?
Davis: Absolutely! When I was in ministry, I was a youth leader and a youth pastor. There were several things that will never leave my heart and one of those things is young people. In giving back and take my level of excellence and my role to use that to influence the next generation positively. I will definitely reach out to a few of the performing arts schools to speak to the young people. A few of them have already reached out to me, asking me to connect with them. So, I’m very excited to do just that.
The Phantom of The Opera, The company performs “Masquerade” Photo credit: Alastair Muir
What can we expect from this particular production that we haven’t seen from the previous The Phantom of the Opera productions?
Davis: The original, brilliant production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is just that—it’s brilliant. This one is the spectacular new production. You will get the same score, the same script—all of that will remain the same. If you seen or heard the music and don’t want that to be changed—it’s the same. We’re almost 30 years later, so technology has progressed. The sound is going to be far greater. The lighting design has been enhanced.
The pyrotechnics and the spectacle of it all—that’s also been upgraded as well. On the directorial side, there’s a great emphasis on the humanity of each of the characters so it gives each character a little more depth. It allows the audience to recognize things such as the love triangle between Raoul, Christine and The Phantom in a more festive way. It’s not as fantastic—it’s more realistic.
While you’re in Chicago, what are your plans to experience our beautiful city?
Davis: I’m going to link up with a bunch of wonderful Chicagoans and just explore. I love to explore—it’s a little cold. But, I’m definitely going to have deep dish pizza and I’m going to check out the museums. I love museums and art. I’m glad we’re here for a month. Hopefully, bring in the New Year in some fantastic way that can only be done here in Chicago.
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will run for a limited engagement through January 8, 2017 at the Cadillac Theatre. If you happen to be in Chicago during this time, this is a wonderful musical to check out. For more information, please visit Broadway In Chicago.
1. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
1 of 91
2. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
2 of 91
3. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
3 of 91
4. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
4 of 91
5. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
5 of 91
6. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
6 of 91
7. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
7 of 91
8. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L Datcher
8 of 91
9. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
9 of 91
10. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
10 of 91
11. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
11 of 91
12. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
12 of 91
13. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
13 of 91
14. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
14 of 91
15. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
15 of 91
16. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
16 of 91
17. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
17 of 91
18. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
18 of 91
19. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
19 of 91
20. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
20 of 91
21. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
21 of 91
22. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
22 of 91
23. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
23 of 91
24. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
24 of 91
25. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
25 of 91
26. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
26 of 91
27. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
27 of 91
28. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
28 of 91
29. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
29 of 91
30. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
30 of 91
31. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
31 of 91
32. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
32 of 91
33. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
33 of 91
34. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
34 of 91
35. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
35 of 91
36. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
36 of 91
37. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
37 of 91
38. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
38 of 91
39. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
39 of 91
40. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
40 of 91
41. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
41 of 91
42. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
42 of 91
43. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
43 of 91
44. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
44 of 91
45. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
45 of 91
46. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
46 of 91
47. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
47 of 91
48. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
48 of 91
49. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
49 of 91
50. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
50 of 91
51. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
51 of 91
52. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
52 of 91
53. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
53 of 91
54. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
54 of 91
55. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
55 of 91
56. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
56 of 91
57. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
57 of 91
58. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
58 of 91
59. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
59 of 91
60. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
60 of 91
61. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
61 of 91
62. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
62 of 91
63. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
63 of 91
64. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
64 of 91
65. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
65 of 91
66. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
66 of 91
67. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
67 of 91
68. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
68 of 91
69. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
69 of 91
70. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
70 of 91
71. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garica
71 of 91
72. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
72 of 91
73. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
73 of 91
74. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
74 of 91
75. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
75 of 91
76. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
76 of 91
77. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
77 of 91
78. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
78 of 91
79. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
79 of 91
80. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
80 of 91
81. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
81 of 91
82. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
82 of 91
83. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
83 of 91
84. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
84 of 91
85. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garica
85 of 91
86. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
86 of 91
87. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
87 of 91
88. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
88 of 91
89. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
89 of 91
90. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
90 of 91
91. img_16651-1
91 of 91
Continue reading Q and A: The Phantom of The Opera’s Star Derrick Davis
Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
The 2016 Chicago Football Classic celebrated a weekend of festivities including the kick-off reception of the President's Reception on Thursday at the South Shore Cultural Center leading to the game on Saturday, September 10 at Soldiers Field.
Clark Atlanta University vs. Central State University premiered on the green field as various dignitaries, community leaders, sponsors and fans enjoyed the game on a beautiful, sunny afternoon.
Here's some key photo highlights to enjoy from live entertainment, scholarship presentations, the pre-game high school bands, football play and the traditional suite hopping.