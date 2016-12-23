Nicholas Alexander Lee McCray Goes Missing On Way Home To Detroit

Although African-Americans make up just 13 percent of the U.S. population, we account for 33 percent of the missing in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s database. Cases involving African-Americans also tend to receive less media coverage than missing Whites, with missing men of color getting even less attention.
To be a part of the solution, NewsOne will profile missing persons and provide tips about how to keep your loved ones safe and what to do if someone goes missing.
Nicholas Alexander Lee McCray
Case Type: Other
Date of Birth: Nov. 1, 1985
Missing Date: Nov. 17, 2016
Age Now: 31
Missing City: Bismarck
Missing State: North Dakota
Case Number: 16-22134
Gender: Male
Race: Black
Complexion: Dark
Height: 5-10
Weight: 150
Hair Color: Black
Hair Length: Short
Eye Color: Brown
Wear Glasses or Contacts: Yes
Location Last Seen: According to family members, McCray was working in North Dakota when he went missing. Friends and family are unsure of his last known location.
Source: Family Photo / Family photograph
Circumstances of Disappearance: McCray’s last posts to his social media accounts came on Nov. 17. He told friends he was heading home to Detroit and is believed to have been en route from North Dakota. McCray’s family say they tried to file a missing persons report with Detroit Police, but were told they had to file one at his last known location.
“He was supposed to return to Detroit for a custody hearing for his child, but he did not come home,” McCray’s brother Cedric Brown told NewsOne in an interview. “He would normally talk to my mom a couple of days during the week, but he stopped posting on social media on November 17.”
McCray’s last post on Facebook was a routine one about how he watched the documentary 13th. There has been no answer on McCray’s phone.
Sgt. Mark Gaddis of the Bismarck Police Department told NewsOne that McCray’s mother filed a missing persons report on November 29. The case, said Gaddis, is perplexing and “the oddest missing persons case” he has ever dealt with.
“We do have an investigation that is ongoing. We are looking for Nicholas McCray,” said Gaddis.
Gaddis said he can’t confirm beyond McCray’s family’s beliefs that he was in North Dakota.
“Nothing has been solid. He came out here to work, but I can’t confirm that he got to North Dakota. No one seems to know who he got a job with,” he says. “I have not been able to talk to someone to say, ‘I saw him here or he had a job here,’” said Gaddis.
Brown said his brother told them he had a job in construction, but the family is unable to confirm that. Gaddis has reached out to other North Dakota police departments and put out a national alert for McCray.
Brown said his brother became a father to a daughter in May.
“He was really looking forward to being a father because his father was never in his life,” said Brown.
Brown, a college graduate who works in public relations, said it was his brother who pushed him to stay out of trouble.
“I went to college while he graduated high school, but was still trying to find his path,” said Brown. “He got into trouble young, but he kept me out of trouble because he didn’t let me join along and didn’t want me in that lifestyle. He definitely looked out for me.”
Brown said his family is still hoping for the best.
“I wish I had talked to him more,” said Brown. “I would tell him that we all love him, that he is severely missed and he still has a chance to be with his little girl. We can help him figure this out together.”
Last Seen Wearing: Unknown. Tends to wear baggy, dark clothing.
Identifying Marks or Characteristics: Numerous healed-up scars throughout his body.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts or circumstances of disappearance for Nicholas McCray may contact Sgt. Mark Gaddis or the shift supervisor at the Bismarck Police Department at (701) 223-1212. You may also contact your local police or the Black and Missing Foundation’s confidential Tip Line.
