Chicago Chefs Share Favorite Holiday Recipes

It is that time of year again when we fill our homes (and our bellies) with holiday cheer. These top Chicago chefs have shared some of their favorite holiday recipes to make your planning a little easier and tastier.
“I was raised in Chicago, but spent my summers in Augusta, Georgia. My great aunts would go to the garden in the backyard and pull greens, peppers, and tomatoes. Nothing was as perfect for a country, city girl as the freshness of the greens from the garden. Thanking Great Aunt Jennie and Momma Char!”
Nichelle’s Collard Greens
What you need:
3-4 pounds collard greens, cleaned, cut and stalks removed
“My favorite thing about the holiday is removing myself from the hustle and bustle of food and from my companies and just doing absolutely nothing. I can devote 100 percent of my love and quality time to my family, which includes my rock star nephews and friends. I am a naturally giving and loving person, so I am in my comfort zone here.”
Maple Bourbon Sweet Potato Crumble
What you need:
7 medium sweet potatoes
1 avocado, (small to medium)
¼ cup pineapples, crushed in juice
½ cup vanilla almond milk (sweetened)
1/4 cup pure maple syrup
2 tablespoons bourbon liquor (your favorite)
1 egg, lightly beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon, cinnamon
½ teaspoon, nutmeg
Pinch of sea salt
Crumble Topping –
½ cup oatmeal
2 tablespoons flour
½ teaspoon cinnamon
2 tablespoon brown sugar
¼ cup – pecans finely chopped
2 tablespoons dried cranberries
2 tablespoons raisins
1/3 cup, ginger snap cookies, finely crushed
3 tablespoons butter, melted
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Wrap each potato in foil and place on sheet tray. Roast for about 60 minutes or until soft. Cool, separate the filling from the skin and let sit in a bowl. Using a potato masher, coarsely mash. Stir in maple, bourbon, pineapples, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt.
In a blender, add avocado and milk and blend until thick, smooth and creamy.
Transfer avocado mix to the potatoes and fold together. Pour sweet potato mix into an oiled baking dish.
In a separate bowl, combine oatmeal, flour, cinnamon, brown sugar, pecans, dried fruit and melted butter and stir.
Add your crumble on top of the sweet potato. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown and bubbly.
“I purchase eggnog every year for the holidays, but unfortunately I am the only one in the house that actually drinks it, so it tends to go to waste. I found that using eggnog as the custard for my French toast was a perfect way to utilize the last of the eggnog and incorporate tons of flavor into a classic breakfast dish.”
Eggnog French Toast w/ Bananas Foster & Praline Pecans
What you need:
2 eggs, beaten slightly
1 1/2 cups eggnog
1 1/2 tablespoons ground cinnamon
1 tablespoon of pumpkin pie spice
1/2 cup dark corn syrup
1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
1 cup maple syrup
1 cup chopped pecans
6 ripe bananas, halved crosswise and lengthwise
2 tablespoons of Meyers dark rum
12 Slices of Brioche Bread
Softened Butter
Garnish:
Fresh mint leaves
Warm maple syrup
Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream:
1-pint heavy whipping cream
6 tbsp Powdered Sugar
2 Vanilla Beans, split and scraped
**Pour heavy whipping cream, vanilla bean seeds, and powdered sugar into a mixing bowl
Whip on low for 1 minute with whisk attachment, and then turn mixer speed up to high.
Mix until whipped cream is stiff, about 2 minutes.
Directions:
Whisk the eggs, eggnog and all the spices together in a mixing bowl until well-blended. Pour the mixture into a shallow dish. Preheat and lightly grease the skillet with softened butter
Dip one slice of bread at a time into the eggnog mixture, being sure to coat each side of the bread thoroughly. Place the prepared bread slices into the preheated skillet, and cook, turning once, until golden brown on each side. In a large skillet, combine corn syrup, brown sugar, maple syrup and pecans. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat, and simmer for 2 minutes. Add banana halves and rum. Coat with the syrup mixture, and simmer 1 minute. Spoon over French toast. Serve immediately with vanilla bean whipped cream and fresh mint leaves.
“What I love most about the holidays and this time of year is the opportunity to see so many of my family members and friends. It seems that this is a time of togetherness, reflection and setting goals for the future. These are the things that I feel assist you in being happy, productive and successful in life.”
Garlic Lemon Rosemary Potatoes
What you need:
3 pounds new potatoes
2 handfuls of fresh rosemary
6 cloves crushed garlic
6 Tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil
3 lemons (2 halved, juiced and squashed 1 halved and sliced)
Fresh Ground Black Pepper to taste
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400◦
Mix rosemary, garlic, olive oil, juice of lemons, black pepper and salt together in a bowl and set aside.
Wash potatoes and slit. Lightly boil for 5 minutes in salted water. Drain water and let cool.
Toss potatoes in bowl with marinade and massage.
Place potatoes in medium size baking dish and place lemon slices over potatoes.
Bake for 35 minutes or until tender.
As with anything you can add or subtract whatever you’d like to make it your own.
This is the canvas and you are the artist. . . . Be free to create!
Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
The 2016 Chicago Football Classic celebrated a weekend of festivities including the kick-off reception of the President's Reception on Thursday at the South Shore Cultural Center leading to the game on Saturday, September 10 at Soldiers Field.
Clark Atlanta University vs. Central State University premiered on the green field as various dignitaries, community leaders, sponsors and fans enjoyed the game on a beautiful, sunny afternoon.
Here's some key photo highlights to enjoy from live entertainment, scholarship presentations, the pre-game high school bands, football play and the traditional suite hopping.