#TheBIGS Bulls stampede over Pistons 115-82

Monday night’s game vs the Detroit Pistons was exactly what the doctor ordered. Coming off of 3 straight embarrassing losses, the Bulls were able to open a can of whoop a** of their own on their way to a 115-82 W over the Pistons.

The game was never in doubt as the Bulls opened up a 20pt lead in the 1st quarter and never let up.

Watch the video above as Dwyane Wade talks the keys to last night’s win!

#TheBIGS

