NEWS ROUNDUP: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Spotted After Racist Attacks; Electoral College Seals Trump Win…AND MORE

Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle were spotted walking hand-in-hand in London as they made their way to the Gielgud Theatre to see the play, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime. It was the first time the couple was photographed together in public after an outcry over Markle’s Black and White biracial heritage that required Harry to come to her defense. “They are clearly crazy about each other and have told friends they are very much in love. As an actress, Meghan loves the theatre so this was an obvious date to go on,” says a close friend. Markle, who is biracial, has received racist backlash since her relationship with Prince Harry entered the public eye. “And as a biracial woman, I watch in horror as both sides of a culture I define as my own become victims of spin in the media, perpetuating stereotypes and reminding us that the States has perhaps only placed bandages over the problems that have never healed at the root,” she wrote in an essay. Read more.

Electoral College Results Cement Trump’s Win

As members of the Electoral College voted across the country on Monday, many people held out hope that President-elect Donald Trump’s win would be reversed. According to reports, his win was cemented by the Electoral College after he garnered over 270 votes. In recent weeks, Trump’s win drew a lot of scrutiny after it was revealed that Russian cyber-attacks had an influence on the election results. Several anti-Trump demonstrators attempted to influence electors to vote against Trump. “I think the Constitution charges the electors with preventing exactly what is happening here — a hostile takeover of our government by a bigot who has been supported by Russia,” said one of the protesters. Gov. Mike Pence also secured votes to become the nation’s next vice president. Congress will formally announce the results on January 6. Read more.

Survey Shows Trump Voters Believe Blacks Are Less Deserving Than Other Americans

Racial tensions across the U.S. have heightened since Donald Trump was elected president. A new study illustrates just how deep the racial divisions are. According to a HuffPost/YouGov poll, Trump voters believe African-Americans are “less deserving” than other Americans. The survey showed 64 percent of Trump voters believe that “average” Americans have gotten less than they deserve and only 12 percent think that Blacks have gotten less than what they deserve. In regards to Hillary Clinton voters, the poll results showed they were more likely to believe African-Americans have not received all that they deserve. Read more.

Beyoncé Sued Over ‘Drunk In Love’ Video

Songstress Beyoncé has been hit with a lawsuit over her “Drunk in Love” video. According to reports, she’s being sued by Dwayne Walker for using the Roc-A-Fella Records logo. Walker claims he owns the rights to the logo design he allegedly created in 1995. He says the singer failed to inform him she would feature it in the visuals for her song, which were released in 2013. This isn’t the first time Walker attempted to take legal action over the logo. In 2012, he tried to sue Roc-A-Fella co-founder Damon Dash, Jay Z, and music executives at Universal Music Group for $7 million in royalties that were not paid. Dash and Jay Z claim the logo was designed by an art director at the label. That lawsuit was dismissed in September. Read more.

ABC Film About The Los Angeles Uprising Is In The Works

A new film about the Los Angeles Uprising of 1992 is in the works. The documentary, titled Let It Fall: LA 1982-1992, will be centered on how the aftermath of the Rodney King verdict impacted the Los Angeles area. The film is being directed by John Ridley and ABC News’ Lincoln Square Productions. “With many of the films I’ve been a part of, I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to take the past and make it present. For me, the documentary space is about allowing people who have lived history to tell their stories in their voices,” said Ridley. “Unlike many of us, there are some at the center of the Los Angeles uprising who cannot move on from the events of nearly 25 years ago.” Jeanmarie Condon will serve as the executive producer for the project. Let It Fall: LA 1982-1992 is slated to premiere on ABC in the spring of 2017 to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the L.A. riots. Read more.

