Fans get a taste of Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s menus

Fifteen newly announced restaurant partners of Mercedes-Benz Stadium showcased items from their sample menus at a tasting event for Atlanta Falcons fans, Atlanta United supporters, members of the media and stadium stakeholders. Additionally, attendees had a chance to sample offerings from Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s core fan-first menu. AMB Sports & Entertainment President Rich McKay was among those to make remarks on the new partners, which represent the best of Atlanta as determined by over 4,000 Falcons and Atlanta United fans.

Ranging from iconic national brands to best-in-class local and minority-owned restaurants, the partners that participated in the tasting included: Antico, Chick-fil-A, Concentric Restaurants’ Golden Brown and Delicious, Delia’s Chicken Sausage, Farm Burger, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, Iberian Pig, Jim N Nicks, Kevin Gillespie’s Gamechanger, King of Pops, Ms. D’s Popcorn, Snackology 101 Market, Sublime Doughnuts and The Varsity.

Jeff Dauler, host of Atlanta’s Star 94.1 for The Jeff and Jenn Show, emceed the event and sampled menu items with fans. Standouts from the menus included:

· Pork Cheek Tacos from The Iberian Pig

· The Closed on Sundays Chicken Sandwich from Gamechanger, Kevin Gillespie’s new restaurant concept for Mercedes-Benz Stadium

· Curry Chicken Salad from Snackology 101

· Big Tex Sandwich from Fox Bros Bar-B-Q

· A Town Cream Doughnut from Sublime Doughnuts

The full sample menus with prices can be found here along with images of the menu offerings and event. As an expansion of the stadium’s fan-first philosophy, all brands will price their offerings comparably or the same as the pricing found in their restaurants.

“We decided to take a different approach based on our philosophy of listen and respond by asking the most important people – the fans – what they want. We’ve responded,” says McKay. “Tonight we showcased the best of Atlanta’s restaurants chosen by our fans.”

The partners combine to form a local infusion of the city’s thriving culinary scene into the stadium. Additionally, Concentrics Restaurants, Kevin Gillespie, and Fox. Bros. will each be developing unique concepts for the stadium.

