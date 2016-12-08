Donald Trump Attacks Union Leader Over Carrier Deal Criticism

[anvplayer video=”4228795″]

President-elect Donald Trump has been taking credit for a deal Carrier Corporation made with Indiana state officials to keep 1,100 manufacturing jobs in the United States. But Chuck Jones, the United Steelworkers Union President, says everything is not as it seems.

Jones, who represents workers at Carrier’s Indianapolis plant, says Carrier informed him that only 730 union jobs would be saved and then accused Trump of “lying his ass off.”

Trump responded to Jones’ accusations via Twitter with the following messages:

Chuck Jones, who is President of United Steelworkers 1999, has done a terrible job representing workers. No wonder companies flee country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2016

If United Steelworkers 1999 was any good, they would have kept those jobs in Indiana. Spend more time working-less time talking. Reduce dues — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2016

During Thursday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Roland Martin and his panel of guests discussed the brewing feud between the nation’s President-elect and union leader Jones.

Martin blasted the seemingly thin-skinned Trump: “This is a grown man who is the President-elect who is engaged in a Twitter tantrum with a worker in Indiana who simply said, ‘Donald Trump was just wrong.’”

He then asked why Trump is attacking the labor leader who is “factually correct.”

Delores Reyes, member of the Central Committee of the Montgomery County Republican Party, said Jones was “out of line” for correcting the number of jobs saved and said “President-elect Trump had the authority to and the know-how to save at least 730 jobs.”

Martin challenged Reyes’ perception of the “authority” Trump currently has, saying the “President-elect has no statutory authority” and reminded his guest the tax incentives provided to Carrier were allocated by the state of Indiana.

“Mike Pence is the head of the economic development group that provided the incentives. That means Trump had no authority. The only person who had the authority to negotiate this deal was Mike Pence––not Donald Trump,” said Martin.

Ray Baker of Ray Baker Media added, “It’s no surprise to any of us that Donald Trump has an antagonistic relationship with union leadership … Donald Trump has been flaking when he was a private businessman on respecting the rights and pay of his workers time and time again.”

Martin added, “Donald Trump is offended that a union guy criticized him and he is acting like a child.”

