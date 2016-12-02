The Browning Of America: Census Predicts Whites No Longer Have Majority By 2050

[anvplayer video=”4228812″]

In less than 35 years, the United States will be a lot browner.

According to the U.S. Census, by 2050, the United States will no longer have a clear White majority. Fifty three percent of the population will be multiracial or non-White, compared with less than 40 percent currently.

The Census predicts Whites will make up 40 percent of the population in 2050, while Latinos will account for 30 percent and African-Americans 15 percent.

Stephen Klineberg, sociologist and the Founding Dir. of the Kinder Institute for Urban Research at Rice University, joined Roland Martin during Friday morning’s edition of NewsOne Now to discuss the browning of America.

“We are in the midst of an epic transition. The United States throughout all of its history was an amalgam of European nationalities and is now becoming a microcosm of the world,” said Klineberg. “Those individuals born during the baby boom generation are moving on to retirement and are being replaced by a very different generation: a mix of all the ethnicities of all the villages of the world.”

Klineberg said we are on the cusp of a “remarkable moment,” as the country founded on the principles of inclusion will become the first “universal nation” in human history.

Martin reminded viewers of the “White fear” that seems to be gripping many in America as the nation becomes browner over the course of the next 30 years.

While agreeing with Martin’s assessment, Klineberg said, “No force in the world is going to stop it, [not] Houston or Texas or America from becoming more African-American, more Asian, more Latino and less Anglo as the 21st century unfolds.”

Klineberg added, “Of course, there’s concern [about] ‘My country is changing and that suddenly it’s not the same country I used to know’ and you combine that with the economic problems of the loss of good blue-collar jobs that are locking people out of opportunities––they don’t get the education they need for the jobs of the 21st century––and you’ve got a tremendous basis for anxiety and insecurity as we undergo what is going to be an epic transformation.

“America in the 21st century will be a different place than America that we’ve known through our history.”

